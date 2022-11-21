During their November 17th meeting, the Chaffee Housing Authority Board of Directors were informed that Becky Gray, the Director of Housing, is stepping down. “Chaffee County is a special place,” said Gray, “and while I have enjoyed my work here immensely, it is time for me to refocus my professional life to be closer with my family.” Gray also said that she is very pleased with the accomplishments Chaffee County has made since taking the position in 2018.

