heartoftherockiesradio.com
Thursday, November 24th Weather
Look for mostly clearing skies, breezy conditions and cool temperatures today. The weekend will be sunny and warmer. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 39. Look for an overnight low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 37, a low of 13. Leadville...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Tuesday, November 22nd Weather
Another mostly sunny and mild day today. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 53. Look for an overnight low of 23. The San Luis Valley will see a high of 47, a low of 17. Leadville and Fairplay will warm up to 39 with a low of...
Rescuers face deadly conditions to save climber after 500-foot-fall on Colorado peak
Heroic Colorado search and rescue teams took on a daunting mission last Friday after a climber took a tumbling fall of 500 feet on 14,200-foot Mount Yale, near Buena Vista, in frigid conditions. According to a Chaffee County Search and Rescue North report, a party of two was attempting to...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
State’s Vaccine Bus Back in Chaffee County Offering Free COVID-19 and Flu Vaccines
The vaccine bus will then travel to Salida’s Alpine Park on Friday, Nov. 25th, and in Poncha Springs at the Visitor’s Center on Sunday, Nov. 27th. The Covid-19 and flu vaccines will be available. Vaccines are free and no appointment is necessary. Danny “Dan R” Ridenour has been...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Happy Thanksgiving
Happy Thanksgiving from everyone at Heart of the Rockies Radio!. We are thankful that we can broadcast every day in one of the most beautiful places on Earth and we are grateful to each of you for making our jobs possible. Heart of the Rockies Radio is Eagle Country 104,...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
PET PATROL: Cow & Calf Missing
The Pet Patrol, powered by Chili Heads, needs your help! A cow and calf pair are missing!. The duo is described as a large, all-red cow and young tan and brown male calf. They were last seen around County Road 160 and 165 near Big Bend. If seen, please call...
Aspen Daily News
Heavy equipment removed from red-tagged project in Marble
A Marble-area landowner has agreed to reclaim earth-moving work performed last summer along the Crystal River and submit a new plan for thorough review, according to Gunnison County officials. Contractors for Marble Airstrip LLC pulled their heavy equipment from the site 2 miles west of Marble earlier this month. Meanwhile,...
Daily Record
Florence woman accused of taking thousands from father-in-law’s business
The woman accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from her father-in-law’s trucking company appeared in district court Monday. Brittany Walker, 29, was arrested in June on suspicion of theft, a Class 4 felony, for allegedly taking money from the account of her father-in-law, Craig Walker’s business, Two Guns Trucking. She is accused of taking between $20,000 and $100,000 between January 2020 and June 24, 2022.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Chaffee Housing Authority Director Stepping Down
During their November 17th meeting, the Chaffee Housing Authority Board of Directors were informed that Becky Gray, the Director of Housing, is stepping down. “Chaffee County is a special place,” said Gray, “and while I have enjoyed my work here immensely, it is time for me to refocus my professional life to be closer with my family.” Gray also said that she is very pleased with the accomplishments Chaffee County has made since taking the position in 2018.
