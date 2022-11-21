ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It's two sides to every stories,and alot of these pastors have been locked up and some more stuff so you never know!

CBS Baltimore

Man injured in North Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man was grazed by a stray bullet as he ran from a shooting Thursday in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded to a walk-in shooting victim shortly after noon, where they found a 23-year-old man who had a gunshot graze wound to the head. The victim told police he was in the 700 block of E. Coldspring Lane when he heard gunfire. He reportedly began running and realized he had been shot. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2455 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'They abandoned me:' Pigtown man's condemned house ransacked after explosion, police presence questioned

BALTIMORE -- The man who lived in a now-condemned Pigtown home after an explosion this week spent time talking with police Thanksgiving morning. He says expensive electronics and tools were burglarized from his home after the blast. Jacob Booher was on his way to Boston for Thanksgiving when he got a notification on his phone from his home security system that made him turn around. He saw firemen in his home and he knew something was wrong. Officials responded Tuesday to the explosion in the South Baltimore neighborhood. A woman and a teenager who were in the home were injured in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

16-year-old boy treated after shooting in Greenbelt

GREENBELT, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old boy had to go to the hospital on Thanksgiving Day after someone shot him. The Greenbelt Police Department tweeted that the shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. at Mathew Street and Ora Glenn Drive. The tweet said that the boy’s injuries weren’t life-threatening. He was at least […]
GREENBELT, MD
Shore News Network

Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Residents in the area of North Lakewood avenue in Baltimore were woken up early on Thanksgiving morning by the sound of gunfire. At around 3 am, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue to find a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital and at this time is listed in grave condition. Neighbors reported to police that after hearing the gunshots, they observed a vehicle fleeing from the scene, but due to the darkness were unable to The post Man shot in head early Thanksgiving morning in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

4 people shot in Hillcrest Heights, police say

HILLCREST HEIGHTS, Md. — Police say three teenagers and an adult were injured in a shooting in Hillcrest Heights the night before Thanksgiving. According to the Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD), the shooting happened in the 2300 block of Iverson Street just before 6:30 p.m. Police believe the suspect pulled up in a car and opened fire at a group of people in the shopping center parking lot.
HILLCREST HEIGHTS, MD
CBS Baltimore

'His heroic behavior is nothing new': 70-year-old rescues two from aftermath of Pigtown explosion

BALTIMORE -- Terry Bagley, a 70-year-old military veteran, is fighting for his life after rescuing a woman and a teenage girl from the aftermath of an explosion in Baltimore's Pigtown neighborhood.Bagley, who remains in critical condition, was walking by the home on Bayard Street in Southwest Baltimore Tuesday when a home exploded and went up in flames, a family member told WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren."I want the story to be out there that a 70-year-old put his life on the line to save two people," Bagley's son said.The good Samaritan then rushed into action, helping a 16-year-old girl and a...
BALTIMORE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Two cars stolen from homes in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of two vehicles from homes in Rockville. The first vehicle was parked on the street in the 4000 block of Manor Park Court in the Manor Park neighborhood. It was reported stolen Tuesday evening, November 22, 2022. A second vehicle was reported stolen early yesterday morning in the adjacent English Manor community. It was parked in the driveway of a home in the 14200 block of Chadwick Lane.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WGMD Radio

Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence

Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
fox5dc.com

Teen arrested in Brian Robinson Jr. shooting connected to other crimes

FOX 5 is learning the 15-year-old arrested in the shooting of Washington Commanders player Brian Robinson Jr. is also connected to the investigation into the death of 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr., who was shot and killed while sitting on his grandmother’s porch in October. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez has the story.
WASHINGTON, DC
abc27.com

Altercation at Lancaster County Dunkin’ leads to fight

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, an altercation that occurred at a Dunkin’ in East Petersburg over a breakfast sandwich led to fighting between an employee and a customer. On Nov. 18, the customer, Mabel Hinson, went through the drive-thru...
EAST PETERSBURG, PA

