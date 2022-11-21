ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Mother, child rescued from suspicious Dayton apartment fire

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qhLGf_0jJ3wUDL00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A mother and her child were rescued on Monday after their apartment building caught fire, the Dayton Fire Department said.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, crews were called just before 2 p.m. on reports that children had set a fire in the bottom floor of an apartment building on South Euclid Avenue.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a mother hanging out a window on the second floor with her child in her arms. According to Andrew Wiley with the Dayton Fire Department, crews quickly set up ladders and removed the pair from the building. No other victims were found inside.

The mother and child were brought to a local hospital where they are reported to be in stable condition.

Crews with the Dayton Fire Department then quickly took out the fire, which had mostly been contained to a common area between the apartments.

At this time, the Dayton Fire Department considers the fire to be suspicious and is investigating the cause.

