There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
wutc.org
At Creative Exchange, A Chance To Gather And Grow
Creative Exchange is a new outlet for artists and creatives here in Chattanooga. Its first event is Sunday at PanCake Bakery on 801 Dodds Avenue, from 7 PM to 9 PM. Karla Felicia Scaife is with Creative Exchange.
WDEF
Union Gospel Holds Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Union Gospel Mission helped feed hundreds in our community today. They held their annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on the lawn of the Bessie Smith Cultural Center. People could come to get dinner, receive supplies through the mission’s blessing bags, and gather clothing from donations in our community. They even got a live performance to enjoy.
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
wutc.org
Concerts For A Cause For This Holiday Season
Starting Friday, Be the Change Youth Initiative presents a series of Concerts for a Cause here in the Chattanooga area. The concerts will celebrate the holiday season by providing gifts for youth - a toy drive in collaboration with the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults; Chattanooga Room in the Inn - and Isaiah 117 House.
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Weds 11/23/22
Concerts for a Cause this holiday season in Chattanooga. Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Introducing Creative Exchange. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
WDEF
East Ridge resident to honor friend at Grateful Gobbler
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — One East Ridge resident has been walking Chattanooga’s Grateful Gobbler 5K for almost 20 years. She’ll be walking again tomorrow, but this time to remember a friend. Theresa Chastain will be walking in memory of Teresa Manning — her friend and former walking partner...
wutc.org
The Hunter Museum At 70: Artists Of The Southeast
This year, the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga - and we’re bringing you a series of conversations on its history, legacy and impact. For this conversation, we share perspectives from artists within reach of the Hunter here in the Southeast. - Jeffrey Morton,...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
WTVC
Top of Santa's Nice List: Chattanooga woman secures gifts for thousands of senior citizens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for many groups, especially senior citizens with little support. One Chattanooga woman is making it her mission to make sure thousands of seniors don't go without this Christmas. Turns out, being on the top of Santa's nice...
wutc.org
A Chattanooga Tradition: The Neediest Cases Fund
A car repair. A month’s rent. A utility bill. These are a few of the expenses covered by the Neediest Cases Fund here in Chattanooga, which gives one-time assistance to people in difficult circumstances to cover their expenses. The fund - filled with donations from readers of The Chattanooga...
wutc.org
Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time
Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
wutc.org
Life Through Art Revealed In “Unmasking”
The week after Thanksgiving, Mark Making presents “Unmasking: Now We Speak” in downtown Chattanooga. The art exhibit with performances of poetic monologues takes place at ArtsBuild on Thursday, December 1st starting at 5 PM. I spoke with Frances McDonald, executive director of Mark Making - and Samacallihan, whose...
chattanoogacw.com
Apartments in East Brainerd evacuated after firefighters find elevated CO levels Monday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — It could have been a whole lot worse. But no one was hurt after a carbon monoxide (CO) scare at apartments in East Brainerd in Chattanooga Tuesday night, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department (CFD). A release says a resident at the Meridian at Hamilton Place...
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
wutc.org
Here Come The Reindeer - And The Lighted Boats
It’s a four-decade tradition on the Friday after Thanksgiving: reindeer and lighted boats in downtown Chattanooga. This Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM, Reindeer on the Riverfront returns to Ross’ Landing - and on the Tennessee River, the Lighted Boat Parade from “The Southern Belle” and Erwin Marine Sales.
