Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
wutc.org
At Creative Exchange, A Chance To Gather And Grow
Creative Exchange is a new outlet for artists and creatives here in Chattanooga. Its first event is Sunday at PanCake Bakery on 801 Dodds Avenue, from 7 PM to 9 PM. Karla Felicia Scaife is with Creative Exchange.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance
Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
chattanoogacw.com
Open arms, full stomachs: Charity helps evicted Budgetel residents with Thanksgiving meal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Many of us can count our blessings we gather around the table this Thanksgiving with friends and family. But not everyone is so lucky. But now, the Union Gospel Mission is helping those in need, especially those who were evicted from their homes last week. For...
cityscopemag.com
6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round
The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: AGC Construction Career Center Opens
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee’s Construction Career Center is now up and running. “We have been in action now for about two weeks here at the construction career center,” said Leslie Gower, AGC CEO. It’s for both new and experienced construction...
chattanoogacw.com
'Nowhere to go, no way to get there:' Budgetel evictees still struggle for permanent home
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The search for affordable housing continues after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp evicted residents of an East Ridge extended stay motel last week. Those residents tell us the hotel was, in some cases, their only choice for housing. Now, some are stepping in to expand...
WTVC
Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
WDEF
Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction
UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
theutcecho.com
Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy
UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
WTVC
Goodbye, Greg Funderburg
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
thedunlap-tribune.com
Thomas family is counting their blessings
“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
wutc.org
Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time
Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
wutc.org
The Hunter Museum At 70: Artists Of The Southeast
This year, the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga - and we’re bringing you a series of conversations on its history, legacy and impact. For this conversation, we share perspectives from artists within reach of the Hunter here in the Southeast. - Jeffrey Morton,...
wutc.org
Scenic Roots - Weds 11/23/22
Concerts for a Cause this holiday season in Chattanooga. Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Introducing Creative Exchange. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
Grundy County Herald
Grundy County Veterans Historical Society announces Veteran of the Year
“To be recognized as the Veteran of the Year in Grundy County is such an honor and so undeserving,” said Tonya Nunley Garner. “Serving my country only benefited me and it was never a sacrifice. I was, and am still, a very fortunate veteran. Being in the military helped to shape me into the woman I am today. The leadership skills that I got while serving made me a better wife, mother, and employee. Those were skills I would have never gotten anywhere else.”
WDEF
Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
chattanoogacw.com
Who's holding unruly students accountable? Hamilton County parents share their concerns
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Parents and teachers of students in many Hamilton County schools say they're seeing a concerning rise in unruly behavior in classrooms. Some teachers are asking for a new policy, because they say the code of acceptable behavior isn't holding students accountable. "You don't necessarily want...
wutc.org
Concerts For A Cause For This Holiday Season
Starting Friday, Be the Change Youth Initiative presents a series of Concerts for a Cause here in the Chattanooga area. The concerts will celebrate the holiday season by providing gifts for youth - a toy drive in collaboration with the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults; Chattanooga Room in the Inn - and Isaiah 117 House.
beckersasc.com
$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm
A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
beckersasc.com
Working in healthcare 'tenuous at present,' CEO says
Craig Sarine, CEO of University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, Tenn., joined Becker's to discuss what he wishes his co-workers knew about his job and the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting. Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: What do you wish your co-workers...
Comments / 1