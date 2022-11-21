“To be recognized as the Veteran of the Year in Grundy County is such an honor and so undeserving,” said Tonya Nunley Garner. “Serving my country only benefited me and it was never a sacrifice. I was, and am still, a very fortunate veteran. Being in the military helped to shape me into the woman I am today. The leadership skills that I got while serving made me a better wife, mother, and employee. Those were skills I would have never gotten anywhere else.”

GRUNDY COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO