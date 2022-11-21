ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance

Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
EAST RIDGE, TN
cityscopemag.com

6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round

The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driving Our Economy Forward: AGC Construction Career Center Opens

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Associated General Contractors of East Tennessee’s Construction Career Center is now up and running. “We have been in action now for about two weeks here at the construction career center,” said Leslie Gower, AGC CEO. It’s for both new and experienced construction...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Student Athlete Spotlight: Luke Belcher

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for November 24th, 2022 goes to Luke Belcher. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
theutcecho.com

Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy

UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
wutc.org

Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time

Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Hunter Museum At 70: Artists Of The Southeast

This year, the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga - and we’re bringing you a series of conversations on its history, legacy and impact. For this conversation, we share perspectives from artists within reach of the Hunter here in the Southeast. - Jeffrey Morton,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 11/23/22

Concerts for a Cause this holiday season in Chattanooga. Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Introducing Creative Exchange. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Grundy County Herald

Grundy County Veterans Historical Society announces Veteran of the Year

“To be recognized as the Veteran of the Year in Grundy County is such an honor and so undeserving,” said Tonya Nunley Garner. “Serving my country only benefited me and it was never a sacrifice. I was, and am still, a very fortunate veteran. Being in the military helped to shape me into the woman I am today. The leadership skills that I got while serving made me a better wife, mother, and employee. Those were skills I would have never gotten anywhere else.”
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Attorney Robin Flores speaks on Budgetel Inn eviction

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local attorneys are now ready to defend evacuated residents of East Ridge’s Budgetel Inn. Tenants were recently evicted following a nuisance abatement claim from Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp, and Attorney at Law Robin Flores says he is set to defend one decorated former tenant in court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
wutc.org

Concerts For A Cause For This Holiday Season

Starting Friday, Be the Change Youth Initiative presents a series of Concerts for a Cause here in the Chattanooga area. The concerts will celebrate the holiday season by providing gifts for youth - a toy drive in collaboration with the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults; Chattanooga Room in the Inn - and Isaiah 117 House.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersasc.com

$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm

A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersasc.com

Working in healthcare 'tenuous at present,' CEO says

Craig Sarine, CEO of University Surgical Associates in Chattanooga, Tenn., joined Becker's to discuss what he wishes his co-workers knew about his job and the migration of procedures to the outpatient setting. Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for clarity and brevity. Question: What do you wish your co-workers...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

