wutc.org

Scenic Roots - Weds 11/23/22

Concerts for a Cause this holiday season in Chattanooga. Wreaths Across Chattanooga; Introducing Creative Exchange. These voices - and more - on this edition of “Scenic Roots.”
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Concerts For A Cause For This Holiday Season

Starting Friday, Be the Change Youth Initiative presents a series of Concerts for a Cause here in the Chattanooga area. The concerts will celebrate the holiday season by providing gifts for youth - a toy drive in collaboration with the Partnership for Families, Children and Adults; Chattanooga Room in the Inn - and Isaiah 117 House.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

The Hunter Museum At 70: Artists Of The Southeast

This year, the Hunter Museum of American Art celebrates 70 years here in Chattanooga - and we’re bringing you a series of conversations on its history, legacy and impact. For this conversation, we share perspectives from artists within reach of the Hunter here in the Southeast. - Jeffrey Morton,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cityscopemag.com

6 Chattanoogans Who Give Back Year Round

The holiday season is a time marked by giving and good nature here in Chattanooga. Whether we give our time, money, or talents to help others, even the smallest kindness creates a ripple effect that uplifts our community. Here, we celebrate six locals who pour their hearts into our community year-round, and though some may fly under the radar, their charitable actions do not go unnoticed by the people whose.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Goodbye, Greg Funderburg

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Greg Funderburg has been the co-anchor for Good Morning Chattanooga since 2013! This N That celebrates his success and wishes him the best in all his future adventures.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Honoring Fallen Veterans, One Wreath At A Time

Each year, our fallen veterans are honored with wreaths at cemeteries around the country on National Wreaths Across America Day. This year’s remembrance is Saturday, December 17th. Mickey McCamish, retired U.S. Navy Captain, is president of Wreaths Across Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Miss Chattanooga USA: Passing Along a Legacy

UTC fifth-year senior and psychology major, Makayla Johnson, hopes to inspire youth in her role as Miss Chattanooga USA the way her mom inspired her growing up. Encouraged to become a part of the pageant world by Miss Mississippi 2021, Bailey Anderson, Johnson has been Miss Chattanooga USA for a couple of months and decided this would be a great opportunity to build her own platform and give back to the community.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Leslie Allen Jordan Way: Chattanooga renames street after beloved actor

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - The city of Chattanooga, is honoring native son and beloved actor Leslie Allen Jordan, renaming a street after him. Jordan, known for his roles in "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story" and his happy-go-lucky social media presence, died last month at the age of 67. He was on his way to a filming of "Call Me Kat" when he suffered a medical emergency and crashed. He died at the scene.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
wutc.org

Here Come The Reindeer - And The Lighted Boats

It’s a four-decade tradition on the Friday after Thanksgiving: reindeer and lighted boats in downtown Chattanooga. This Friday, from 4 PM to 8 PM, Reindeer on the Riverfront returns to Ross’ Landing - and on the Tennessee River, the Lighted Boat Parade from “The Southern Belle” and Erwin Marine Sales.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Needy Child Fund Continuing to Accept Applications for Assistance

Officials from the East Ridge Needy Child Fund said on Tuesday that they will continue to accept applications for those in need even though the deadline has passed. Alicia Stanfield said that even though the deadline has passed, “we don’t want to miss any children in need.”. Applications...
EAST RIDGE, TN
wutc.org

Life Through Art Revealed In “Unmasking”

The week after Thanksgiving, Mark Making presents “Unmasking: Now We Speak” in downtown Chattanooga. The art exhibit with performances of poetic monologues takes place at ArtsBuild on Thursday, December 1st starting at 5 PM. I spoke with Frances McDonald, executive director of Mark Making - and Samacallihan, whose...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Budgetel family speaks out on recent eviction

UPDATE: Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp spoke with News 12 Thursday morning saying there is currently no “class-action lawsuit” against her. News 12 also spoke earlier this week with Attorney Charles Wright, who said he had filed a motion to intervene Monday morning in Hamilton County’s criminal court.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
thedunlap-tribune.com

Thomas family is counting their blessings

“The month of November causes us to reflect on what we are the most thankful for,” says Melissa Cordell. “This year, our family has so much to be thankful for, and especially for the miracle that our son-in-law, Eric, will be celebrating the holidays with us this year.”
DUNLAP, TN
WTVC

City of Chattanooga reaches settlement with Blue Light nightclub

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After months of headlines, the City of Chattanooga's Beer & Wrecker Board has reached a settlement with the Blue Light nightclub on Station Street. Back in February, the Board suspended the Blue Light's beer license for two weeks after the board says it failed to report a disorder, and later made moves to revoke its license.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersasc.com

$7.4M Tennessee medical office building sold to PE firm

A medical office building in Chattanooga, Tenn., has sold to a real estate private equity firm for $7.4 million, Times Free Press reported Nov. 21. Nashville, Tenn.-based Excelsior Capital purchased the 100 percent-occupied, 17,837-square-foot office. The building houses a Center MedSpa and the Center for Integrative Medicine. Excelsior also purchased...
CHATTANOOGA, TN

