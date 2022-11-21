ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Political Rewind: Saturday voting OK'd; Kemp and Walker campaign together; Trump back on Twitter

By Bill Nigut, Natalie Mendenhall, Chase McGee
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Mae A.

Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock

Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
TEXAS STATE
WRDW-TV

Gov. Brian Kemp lending more support to Herschel Walker in Senate runoff

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only days after making his first campaign stop with Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp is appearing in a new advertisement airing over Thanksgiving. The ad, titled “Partners,” is the first time Georgia’s newly re-elected governor has appeared with Walker, who is hoping to unseat...
GEORGIA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men

OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia

Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee filed the appeal...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics

The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Early voting underway in some Georgia counties

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
GEORGIA STATE
carolinajournal.com

Fresh off Beasley effort, Dave Matthews hosting concert for Warnock in Georgia

During the 2022 midterms, popular rock performers the Dave Matthews Band used their influence to encourage North Carolina voters to back Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who ultimately fell far short of Republican Sen.-elect Ted Budd. And now, with one remaining race in play to determine the balance of the U.S. Senate, the band is once again hosting a concert to boost Democrat efforts — this time backing Georgia’s Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
COBB COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’

At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
GEORGIA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Republicans make marginal gains in South Texas as Democratic power wanes

Though more competitive than any previous election cycle, the Rio Grande Valley's midterm races reelected many of its Democratic representatives. Republican candidates across the Rio Grande Valley in Texas perpetuated a nationwide narrative that a "red wave" of GOP support would turn out to the polls on November 8. Blaming rising inflation and increasing migrant crossings on President Joe Biden's policies, their stances were shown in a flurry of attack ads across local news networks.
TEXAS STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy