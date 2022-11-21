Political Rewind: Saturday voting OK'd; Kemp and Walker campaign together; Trump back on Twitter

Read full article on original website
Beto is Back and Campaigning for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock
Beto O'Rourke lost his bid for Texas Governor but built a formidable fund-raising machine for Democrats.Photo byErik Drost/Creative Commons via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh off his loss in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial race, Beto O’Rourke has switched gears and is urging his supporters to help Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock keep his seat in the Senate.
WRDW-TV
Gov. Brian Kemp lending more support to Herschel Walker in Senate runoff
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Only days after making his first campaign stop with Herschel Walker, Gov. Brian Kemp is appearing in a new advertisement airing over Thanksgiving. The ad, titled “Partners,” is the first time Georgia’s newly re-elected governor has appeared with Walker, who is hoping to unseat...
opelikaobserver.com
Georgia’s Two “Political Pariahs” Now Seen as Tenacious Wise Men
OPINION — Two state constitutional officers in Georgia had the gumption to challenge President Donald Trump over the electoral fraud he was claiming in late 2020. These men faced political oblivion after rejecting Trump’s corrupt overtures. So said political writers the nation over. One of these men was even described as having “not even a prayer” of being reelected.
Ossoff celebrates passage of bill to bolster investigations into unsolved lynchings
LISTEN: Sen. Jon Ossoff celebrates passage of bill to bolster investigations into unsolved lynchings from the civil rights era. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On a May night in 1949, Caleb Hill Jr. was pulled from the Wilkinson County jail and shot by a lynch mob. Two white men...
WATCH: Warnock voters name surprising choices for Democratic presidential candidates
Speaking with Fox News Digital, supporters of Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock shared their preferences for future Democratic presidential candidates.
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham questioned in Georgia election probe
U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testified Tuesday before a special grand jury that's investigating whether President Donald Trump and others illegally meddled in the 2020 election in Georgia. The South Carolina Republican's appearance before the panel came after a drawn-out legal fight that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme...
Georgia high court allows Saturday voting for Senate runoff
Georgia counties will be allowed to hold early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker, under a Wednesday ruling from the state Supreme Court. The court issued a unanimous, one-sentence ruling declining to review or stay a ruling...
Georgians pay final respects to longtime Speaker of the House David Ralston
ATLANTA, Ga. — Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the Georgia Capitol Tuesday morning to honor a man who is revered in every corner of the state. Family, friends and colleagues both Republican and Democrat bid farewell to David Ralston, who died last week at age 68. He was the...
cobbcountycourier.com
Voting rights advocates, Democrats urge voters to cast a ballot early and avoid mailing it in
By Ross Williams, Georgia Recorder [This article first appeared in the Georgia Recorder, republished with permission]. Democratic-leaning groups are urging Georgians to cast their ballots in person if they can for the Dec. 6 runoff election. “As you know, the mail is slow,” reads a recent email from the Gwinnett...
Behind Stacey Abrams’ concession speech — and what might be next for her
LISTEN: Stacey Abrams faced harsh criticism after refusing to concede in her 2018 loss of the gubernatorial race. Four years later, election night played out much differently. GPB's Riley Bunch reports. —— On the campaign trail in Stacey Abrams’ rematch against Kemp, there was one question that she couldn’t escape:...
Republicans try to stop Saturday voting in U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia
Republican groups appealed to Georgia's highest court Tuesday in an attempt to prohibit early voting this Saturday in the U.S. Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. The Georgia Republican Party, the National Republican Senatorial Committee and the Republican National Committee filed the appeal...
MSNBC
Two Muslim Women Make History in Georgia Politics
The Senate runoff in Georgia is just weeks away. But despite setbacks and efforts at voter suppression, there was some history made in the state: Voters sent the first two Muslim women to the state legislature. One of them, State Sen.-elect Nabilah Islam, joins Mehdi to discuss her work in politics, her campaign and more.Nov. 23, 2022.
Early voting underway in some Georgia counties
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that Georgia counties can allow early voting this Saturday, although voting is already underway in two counties. “I’m super excited about this long line,” said voter Karen Horace to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon. “I am thrilled that other people...
carolinajournal.com
Fresh off Beasley effort, Dave Matthews hosting concert for Warnock in Georgia
During the 2022 midterms, popular rock performers the Dave Matthews Band used their influence to encourage North Carolina voters to back Democrat U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley, who ultimately fell far short of Republican Sen.-elect Ted Budd. And now, with one remaining race in play to determine the balance of the U.S. Senate, the band is once again hosting a concert to boost Democrat efforts — this time backing Georgia’s Democrat incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’
At a get-out-the-vote rally and canvassing event this afternoon in Sandy Springs, Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA) addressed the recent decision by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Thomas Cox to allow counties to begin early voting for the upcoming runoff election on Saturday. “The ruling is about the people of Georgia,” said Warnock. “Yesterday’s ruling […] The post Warnock on Saturday voting decision: ‘I’ll tell you who won yesterday, the people of Georgia won.’ appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Rev. Raphael Warnock makes stop in Republican candidate Herschel Walker’s hometown ahead of runoff election
WRIGHTSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — “I represent all of Georgia I go to parts of our states that are largely red parts of our states that are largely blue because my concerns are bigger than that,” said Rev. Raphael Warnock. Raphael Warnock made a stop in Herschel Walker’s hometown of Wrightsville just ahead of the runoff […]
Counties offering Saturday voting in central Georgia
MACON, Ga. — With the runoff election coming up, several counties will offer early voting this Saturday in central Georgia. The Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia ruled on Monday that counties may offer early voting the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Several Georgia counties have already confirmed they...
WALB 10
Early voting set to begin for Senate runoff election in Lowndes Co.
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - In less than a week, voters across the Peach State are heading back to the polls. Early voting across Georgia starts in the coming days and elections leaders in Lowndes County are gearing up for another round of early voting. Georgia’s Senate runoff election is on...
Democrat Mary Peltola, the 1st Alaska Native in Congress, wins a full term
JUNEAU, Alaska — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola has been elected to a full term in the House, months after the Alaska Democrat won a special election to the seat following the death earlier this year of longtime Republican Rep. Don Young. Peltola defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich,...
Republicans make marginal gains in South Texas as Democratic power wanes
Though more competitive than any previous election cycle, the Rio Grande Valley's midterm races reelected many of its Democratic representatives. Republican candidates across the Rio Grande Valley in Texas perpetuated a nationwide narrative that a "red wave" of GOP support would turn out to the polls on November 8. Blaming rising inflation and increasing migrant crossings on President Joe Biden's policies, their stances were shown in a flurry of attack ads across local news networks.
