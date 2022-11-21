Read full article on original website
Bears Send NFL Multiple Hits on Justin Fields That Aren't Flagged Per Week
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Everyone associated with the Bears knows how the NFL officiates quarterback Justin Fields. Where most quarterbacks are protected and defenses are flagged for being in their zip code, the Bears' second-year signal-caller takes several massive shots a game, some of which are either late or to the head.
Yardbarker
Troy Aikman shares his feelings on Jimmy Garoppolo
Troy Aikman shared his thoughts on Jimmy Garoppolo while broadcasting “Monday Night Football” between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. Aikman gave a positive review of the Niners quarterback entering the game. “I’ve liked him for a long time,” Aikman said of Garoppolo. “And...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge drops new contract demands
The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
iheart.com
LeSean McCoy Says Bears Should Draft Another QB, Move on From Justin Fields
LeSean McCoy: “Bears fans, he’s [Justin Fields] only thrown the ball over 20 yards once this whole year. If you want to win, you keep talking about putting pieces around him— the real piece should be this… Go out there and get a quarterback. Obviously you’re going to have a first round draft pick, go get one of those young boys coming out, Ohio State, Alabama, there is a couple guys. Go out there and get you a quarterback and then you add pieces around HIM, a guy who can throw the ball, please. If you want to win in this game you’re quarterback can’t keep running around like this, he’s going to get hurt. I played with a guy named Michael Vick. Michael Vick could throw the ball but when he would run a lot he would get nicks: hand, shoulder, his rib. So let’s stop running as much and throwing. If not, he’s young, fast, and elusive, but the injuries start adding up. Bears fans don’t kill me, go get you a quarterback.” (Full Segment Above)
Justin Fields Has Separated Shoulder With ‘Partially Torn Ligaments'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields ended all the mystery about his injury Wednesday afternoon at Halas Hall. While NFL news breakers were debating whether the Bears quarterback's injury was a dislocated shoulder, and head coach Matt Eberflus dodged questions, Fields stepped to the mic and told it like it is.
Packers Not Re-Signing Veteran Receiver
The Green Bay Packers worked out a couple familiar names on Tuesday with receivers Geronimo Allison and Danny Davis.
Bears Playing Justin Fields Vs. Jets Would Be Insane Act of Gross Negligence
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Justin Fields showed a lot Wednesday at Halas Hall. He was open and honest about the left shoulder separation he suffered in the final minutes of the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons. He didn't deflect or dodge when asked how it feels and impacts his ability to play quarterback.
Trent Dilfer Calls Out Bears' Play-Calling, Chase Claypool Usage
Trent Dilfer calls out play-calling, Claypool usage originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It takes a new receiver (i.e. Chase Claypool) a little while to learn the Bears' offense. Right?. "Not this offense," Trent Dilfer said during his Monday breakdown of the Bears and Justin Fields on 670 the Score....
Dak Prescott Contacts Odell Beckham Jr.; What'd Cowboys QB Say to OBJ?
FRISCO - All along, it made perfect sense to assume that while an assortment of Dallas Cowboys personalities - from owner Jerry Jones to defensive stud Micah Parsons - were out in front of the curtain talking Odell Beckham Jr., somethings had to be occurring behind the curtain as well. Enter Dak ...
NFL Rumors: Justin Fields Apologizes to Team After Falcons Loss
NFL Rumors: Fields apologizes to team after Falcons loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bears quarterback Justin Fields apologized to the team after they lost to the Falcons on Sunday, according to Albert Breer. Fields threw an interception on the team's final offensive drive, sealing the game for Atlanta, and apparently sparking an apology to his team.
Devin Hester Named a Semi-Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame
Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class. This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame. Hester...
How Bears Will Decide If Injured Justin Fields Can Play Vs. Jets
How Bears make lineup decisions about ailing players originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After Justin Fields suffered a shoulder injury in the late stages of the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons, the discussion moving forward wasn’t whether or not Fields could play against the Jets this Sunday. It was whether he should play.
Justin Fields Wouldn't Play in Jets Game If Pain Remains the Same
Justin Fields wouldn't play if game were today originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields admitted he’s hurting pretty badly from his separated shoulder. The Bears quarterback shared details about the injury he suffered in the late stages of last week’s loss to the Falcons, and how it feels now. Fields tested his shoulder in walkthroughs on Wednesday and said he could feel the injury on pretty much all of his throws, and even on handoffs.
Why Bears Will Play Justin Fields Vs. Jets If QB's Healthy Enough to Go
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- You'd think the decision might be obvious for the Bears. Justin Fields has a separated left shoulder and torn ligaments, the second-year quarterback confirmed Wednesday. The Bears 3-8, have a bad offensive line, and are about to face a New York Jets team that leads the NFL in pressure rate.
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: Will he choose the Giants, Cowboys ... or Buffalo Bills?
We have reached Thanksgiving. Not only are the New York Giants facing the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, but that also means the ‘who will he sign with?’ drama surrounding free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. should soon come to an end. We have known for a while that...
Jack Sanborn Reflects on His Current Success With the Bears
Sanborn reflects on his current success with Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Seven months ago, Jack Sanborn was just a kid from Lake Zurich trying to make it to the pros after a rocky start going unselected from the 2022 NFL draft. Now, he's a starting linebacker for...
Cowboys Have 1 Big Advantage vs. New York Giants
The New York Giants will be without several offensive linemen on Thursday versus the Dallas Cowboys.
Thanksgiving NFL Games
The Chicago Bears have played on three of the last four Thanksgiving holidays, but will the Monsters of the Midway suit up for the holiday?
Browns WR Amari Cooper Placed High on Wide Receiver Rankings
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is garnering some well deserved attention.
