CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
BobVila

Home Depot Is Giving Away Free DeWalt Tools for Black Friday

While there are certainly savings to be found on a number of tech and appliances this month, some of our favorite Black Friday deals (naturally) relate back to the workshop. Power tools and outdoor equipment typically see similar price drops on the sale holiday, and this year they are starting well before November 25. DeWalt—one of the biggest names in the business—is giving away free tools with the purchase of a battery kit.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Digital Trends

This Keurig is $30 for Black Friday, and it’s probably going to sell out

One of the best Black Friday Keurig deals right now and one that is highly likely to sell out is over at Walmart. As part of the Walmart Black Friday deals that have started early, you can buy the Keurig K-Duo Essentials Coffee Maker for $79, saving you $30 off the usual price of $109. It’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush and get great prices before the big day. Here’s why it’s such a popular deal.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
CNET

Best Buy Has 12 Great Black Friday Deals That Amazon Can't Touch

Electronics retailer Best Buy is one of the unlikely business success stories of the late 20th century. After its competitors were crushed by the rise of online shopping, Best Buy revamped its entire company, shrinking its physical presence and putting a laser focus on low prices. Best Buy's pricing strategies...
Jalopnik

We Regret to Inform You Jeff Bezos Is Right: Don't Buy a Car on Black Friday

In a recent interview, billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos cautioned Americans against making large purchases during the usual Black Friday shopping bonanza that happens after Thanksgiving. Bezos has faced some criticism for these comments as someone whose entire business model is built on getting folks to spend money — not to mention, as one of the world’s richest people, Bezos can afford to buy any new car, any time, in multiples of hundreds, without feeling any significant financial impact. But we have to grudgingly agree with this one bit of Bezos advice.
Us Weekly

11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
Digital Trends

Walmart’s $99 laptop deal is still available — but probably not for long

It’s pretty rare that laptop deals include the opportunity to grab a laptop for under $100, but Walmart currently has the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook discounted down to just $99. That’s a savings of $130, as the laptop would typically cost you $229. This is an impressive deal, and one that isn’t likely to last. Walmart’s website reflects more than 500 have been sold in the last 24 hours, so we recommend grabbing this now to keep from missing out when inventory inevitably runs out.

