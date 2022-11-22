Mild temperatures in the 50s to return in time for Thanksgiving

Milder temperatures will return this week in time for Thanksgiving, but temperatures are still slightly below normal for now.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that some rain may return by the end of the week.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping into the low-20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with daytime highs around 48 degrees. Overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs around 53 degrees. Overnight lows drop to around 30.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly clear, with some clouds. Daytime highs around 51. Overnight lows cool to around 32.

BLACK FRIDAY: Clouds return, with the risk of some rain. Daytime highs around 54 degrees. Overnight lows cool to around 36.

WEEKEND: Cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows in the 40s and 30s.