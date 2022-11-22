ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Mild temperatures in the 50s to return in time for Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

Milder temperatures will return this week in time for Thanksgiving, but temperatures are still slightly below normal for now.

Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Michele Powers says that some rain may return by the end of the week.

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear skies, with temperatures dropping into the low-20s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with daytime highs around 48 degrees. Overnight lows dip into the upper-20s and low-30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ylWv8_0jJ3lFOr00

MORE: News 12 New Jersey Weather Center

WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with daytime highs around 53 degrees. Overnight lows drop to around 30.

THANKSGIVING: Mostly clear, with some clouds. Daytime highs around 51. Overnight lows cool to around 32.

BLACK FRIDAY: Clouds return, with the risk of some rain. Daytime highs around 54 degrees. Overnight lows cool to around 36.

WEEKEND: Cloudy with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight lows in the 40s and 30s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEKf6_0jJ3lFOr00

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

Bay Shore man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old girl

A Bay Shore man faces 13 years behind bars after pleading guilty to raping an underage girl. Omar Stevenson, 44, is accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl on four separate occasions between November and December 2021. After the last encounter, the victim's mother found inappropriate text messages between her...
BAY SHORE, NY
News 12

News 12

121K+
Followers
41K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy