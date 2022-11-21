ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Car fire destroys SUV near Nob Hill

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car fire in the city held up traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The blaze was reported in a car parked at California and Larkin streets in Nob Hill around 11 a.m. The fire produced a massive amount of smoke, and images […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays

A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers.  The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

15 San Francisco Slow Streets on Track To Become Permanent

San Francisco is poised to make 15 Slow Streets—corridors where commuter traffic is limited to prioritize bicyclists and pedestrians—permanent. The corridors were deemed the most successful of the Slow Streets introduced during the Covid pandemic, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. While neighborhood vehicle traffic is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
losgatan.com

Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)

Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
LOS GATOS, CA
berkeleyside.org

Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda

Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
ALAMEDA, CA
KRON4 News

Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say

(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA

