A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers. The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO