Related
Car fire destroys SUV near Nob Hill
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A car fire in the city held up traffic in San Francisco on Wednesday morning, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The blaze was reported in a car parked at California and Larkin streets in Nob Hill around 11 a.m. The fire produced a massive amount of smoke, and images […]
Multi-car Bay Bridge accident injures 18 and causes major Thanksgiving delays
A major accident on the Bay Bridge created a traffic nightmare in the eastbound direction on Thanksgiving Day for San Francisco Bay Area travelers. The accident involved at least six cars and took place in the Yerba Buena Tunnel near Treasure Island. At 1:10 p.m. the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted that there had been an accident and drivers should “avoid the area and expect delays.” Twenty minutes later, the SFFD sent an update that 18 people had been injured, including eight children, and that four ambulances were called to the scene. Thankfully, none of the injuries were considered life threatening.
Person fatally struck by Caltrain while trespassing on tracks near Burlingame station, officials say
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain Wednesday night while trespassing on the tracks south of the Burlingame station in San Mateo, according to agency officials.
Multiple injuries reported after Bay Bridge crash in SF; lanes reopen on I-80
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple eastbound lanes were blocked on I-80 Thursday afternoon after a crash on the Bay Bridge in San Francisco, according to a 511 traffic alert. The left and center lanes were blocked but have reopened as of 2 p.m. A total of 18 people were impacted by the crash, the San […]
kiowacountypress.net
Berkeley firefighter made $700,000 over two years as department racked up overtime
(The Center Square) - Amid the pandemic, one city of Berkeley firefighter made gross pay of $702,941 over two years. That firefighter made $362,940 in 2020 with $213,708 in overtime and then grossed $340,001 with $181,726 in overtime in 2021. In 2021, 39 Berkeley firefighters made $200,000 or more. The...
San Francisco cracks down on illegal electric scooter use
San Francisco city leaders are sending a message to electric scooter companies: “play nice” or “get out.” One of the city’s biggest providers is eager to comply.
SFMTA uses red party cups to divert water from walls at the new Central Subway station
It's a new twist to old adage "my cup runneth over." Muni is admitting that it had used red party cups as drainpipes to help divert water away from the walls at the new Union Square/Market station.
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
sfstandard.com
15 San Francisco Slow Streets on Track To Become Permanent
San Francisco is poised to make 15 Slow Streets—corridors where commuter traffic is limited to prioritize bicyclists and pedestrians—permanent. The corridors were deemed the most successful of the Slow Streets introduced during the Covid pandemic, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. While neighborhood vehicle traffic is...
Low BART ridership could lead to drastic measures like cutting weekend service
If you don't use it, you're going to lose it.
Purse snatchers arrested after taking purse with tracking device inside
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in San Mateo in relation to a string of crimes that included stealing a purse at a grocery store, according to a news release from San Mateo PD. Officers were initially called to the Safeway at 165 S. El Camino Real in response to a […]
losgatan.com
Ready for walk-through “Fantasy of Lights” at Vasona Lake? / Loma Prieta emergency planning (Local Scene)
Fantasy of Lights is set to open Dec. 3-4 for the Walk-thru event and Dec. 6-30 (closed Dec. 25) for the Drive-thru event at Vasona Lake County Park in Los Gatos. The Drive-thru allows guests to drive by large animated displays while listening to holiday music on their car radio. Light displays include an erupting volcano in the Dinosaur Den, Santa shooting hoops, a pen of penguins, pirate cannons and a tunnel of moving lights. Fantasy of Lights features 50 themed displays and a 90-foot twinkling tree.
berkeleyside.org
Popular East Bay bakery expands with new bistro, NY style pizza shop opens in Oakland
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Bay Area Transit Planners Fret Over ’Doomsday Scenario’ of Service Cuts Amidst Plummeting Ridership
The possibility of “No weekend BART, bus lines cancelled” looms for BART, Muni, Caltrain and the ferries, according to a new report detailing these transit agencies’ plans for dealing with the “death spiral” of a looming fiscal cliff. Hey, did you go celebrate the opening...
Two people injured in separate Oakland shootings Wednesday afternoon
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were shot in separate shootings within 30 minutes in Oakland on Wednesday afternoon, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department. The first shooting occurred around 2 p.m., that’s when OPD’s Communications Division received a report of gunshots in the 9800 block of A Street. Officers headed to the […]
Palo Alto homeowner discovers stranger sleeping in house
A woman was arrested after a Palo Alto homeowner discovered a stranger was sleeping inside his house while he was out of town.
NBC Bay Area
Wild Turkey Sightings Becoming More and More Common in Alameda
Wild turkey sightings are becoming commonplace in Alameda. “I see them out on my kitchen window, walking on my grass or my next door neighbors,” said Colette of Alameda. Residents seem to have adjusted to life with their feathery friends - but admit, they can be a distraction. “I...
Amazon opens same-day delivery facility in Bay Area
Ahead of Cyber Monday, Amazon has opened its first same-day delivery facility in the Bay Area. The sprawling warehouse is located in Richmond near Point Pinole.
Residential burglaries on the rise in Marin, police say
(KRON) — The Central Marin Police Authority has seen an uptick in residential burglaries, the department said in a social media post. Burglaries are occurring when residents are out of town or sometimes, when they are just away from home for a few hours, police said. Typically, they are occurring during the late afternoon or […]
Food access gets worse in this Bay Area county as inflation hits 40-year high
An analysis by the ABC7 News I-Team identified 600 neighborhoods across the San Francisco metro area with low food access, also referred to as a "food desert."
