KHQ Right Now
Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
Ash at Boone closed due to warrant being served
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Police are serving a warrant at a home on Ash and Boone. The road is currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening. This is a developing story. Check back for details. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Two Injured in Wednesday Head-On Collision in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Idaho Street and 19th Avenue in Post Falls. Police say the driver of a Mazda pickup truck was driving southbound on Idaho Street and crossed into the northbound...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
KHQ Right Now
Domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone escalates to SWAT standoff
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police are on scene of a SWAT standoff in West Central Spokane. Deputies were following up on a domestic violence incident on Ash and Boone when a wanted man barricaded himself inside. Deputies and police are staged in a nearby parking lot, and the area remains closed...
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
Crash kills father of 10-year-old in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID. – A 49-year-old was killed by a crash on State Highway 3, just north of Harrison City, on Nov. 22. The man was driving a Ford pick up truck, and had his 10-year-old son in the passenger seat. It happened at around 3:30 p.m. at milepost 103.5. A 35-year-old was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck, and...
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
Is it legal to warm up my car in the driveway in Spokane?
It's colder and colder now. If my car is covered with ice and snow, can I warm up my car in driveway?
Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish house fire Wednesday night
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday night. The fire was located at N. Locust Road and E. Main Avenue. Neighbors reported seeing smoke at the home, and crews were dispatched at around 6:40 p.m. The fire was in the living room of the home, and crews were able to put out the fire. No...
KLEWTV
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
Trailer fire kills 2 people in Bonner County
BONNER COUNTY, ID – The remains of two people were found in a trailer on Nov. 20 in Priest River. It started with a call about a structure fire at 84 West Beardmore Avenue to the Priest River Police Department at around 1:00 am. Police arrived on the scene, and found a fully engulfed trailer. The Priest River Police Department...
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
City crews responding to water main break near Cowley Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane city crews are currently responding to a water main break on Division Street between 6th and 7th Avenue. Drivers traveling southbound on Division will be detoured at 6th Avenue. Northbound Division lanes are open. Repairs are expected to be completed by midnight. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. READ: Crews fix water main...
KHQ Right Now
North Idaho man gets charged with second-degree murder, cannibalism charges dropped
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. - 40-year-old James Russell has plead guilty to second-degree murder in Bonner County District Court, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, a judge dismissed a cannibalism charge against Russell that was related to this incident. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant...
KXLY
Bellevue officer who grew up in Spokane dies in motorcycle crash
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bellevue Police officer Jordan Jackson died in the hospital after getting injured in a motorcycle crash on Monday. He was 34. Bellevue Police announced Jackson’s passing on social media. “We are devastated by Officer Jackson’s tragic death,” said Chief Wendell Shirley. “Our hearts go out...
Are there any abandoned places in Spokane?
Hey I am really interested in finding abandoned places around Spokane to take photos of and explore. Small or big I'm happy for any cool places. Would appreciate a link or coordinates to find them. Thanks!
KHQ Right Now
'I spent the night here to protect my business': Local businesses fed up with crime
SPOKANE, Wash. - Business owners in downtown Spokane say they're fed up with crime and the damages they now have to pay because of it. One business owner said she's been operating in downtown Spokane for years and she's never seen crime this bad in her area. Now, she may be forced to shut down if nothing is done.
