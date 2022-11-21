A haunting look at the roots of radicalization, “You Resemble Me” opens Nov. 25 at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center. “You Resemble Me” wrings harrowing drama out of its fact-based coming-of-age story. The film tells the true story of Hasna Ait Boulahcen, a woman who was falsely accused of being Europe’s first female suicide bomber. Cultural and intergenerational trauma erupt in this story about two sisters on the outskirts of Paris. After the siblings are torn apart, the eldest, Hasna, struggles to find her identity, leading to a choice that shocks the world. Director Dina Amer takes on one of the darkest issues of our time and deconstructs it in an intimate story about family, love, sisterhood and belonging.

