csengineermag.com
BUMAX supplies Flintec with fasteners for precision weighing
Swedish specialist fastener manufacturer BUMAX has supplied its premium BUMAX 88 fasteners for one of Flintec’s most recent weighing modules to meet industry strength and reliability requirements as well as European standards. Flintec, a world-leading manufacturer of high quality, precision, weight measurement technologies, has chosen BUMAX as its supplier...
csengineermag.com
Rapid pump upgrade delivers improved efficiency
Power stations using steam turbines to drive generators are reliant on boiler feed pumps, among several other vital pieces of equipment, to ensure output to the grid matches demand from consumers. Periodic planned maintenance should ensure continued reliability, but as these pumps reach the end of their service lives, the frequency of interventions can increase and even affect the productivity of the plant. One facility in South Korea enlisted support from Sulzer to retrofit four boiler feed pumps after the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) couldn’t supply a cost-effective solution.
