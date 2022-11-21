Read full article on original website
Related
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $30 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot continues to rise after one lucky winner in Kansas won $93 million in the November 19 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0