Pool players raise food for St. Vincent de Paul
LACONIA — On Saturday the 19th Pool players came from across the region, Vermont, Maine, Massachusetts and New Hampshire to play in the Tavern Players Magazine’s 27th annual “Turkey Shoot Out” to help raise food for the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry. The event was held at the Granite State Music Hall in downtown Laconia. Last years event was held in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, but Ron Boucher who heads up the event said, “I need to bring this back home, our area needs all the help it can get in these trying times.”
MaryAnne Skawinski: Thanks to sponsors and friends of We Care Concert
Altrusa International of Meredith would like to sincerely thank our sponsors — business and friends alike — whose financial support during our recent fundraiser in partnership with Temple B’nai Israel and the very successful We Care Concert. As the recipient of the net proceeds from this event, your support enables us to continue our work in the communities we serve. Thank you also to our ticket donor friends whose generosity allowed us to provide free tickets to our local fire department, veterans, and area nursing homes to come and enjoy the show.
Inspirational Vermont toddler to light the Church Street Christmas Tree
BRADFORD, Vt. — A Vermont toddler who's inspirational spirit has captivated those who know her will be the one to light this year's Church Street Marketplace Christmas tree. Freya Pike, of Bradford Vermont, was born with Trisomy 18, also known as Edward’s Syndrome, a rare condition that causes developmental delays due to an extra chromosome.
Is Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Hinting That We Will Not See These 3 Attractions in 2023?
After the 2021 removal of the Corkscrew, I have been wondering "what's next?". For years, I have visited Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, with friends, family, and camp members. Every year, the joys of Canobie Lake Park never stopped. But, just like any other amusement park, rides come and go.
Dover restaurant gives people Thanksgiving dinner in nontraditional way
Blue Latitudes has held its Thanksgiving dinner every year for the past 14 years. People who can't have a traditional holiday can go to the restaurant and get everything they need.
The Famous Athlete, Author and Comedian You’ll Find at Jefferson, New Hampshire’s Santa’s Village
In 1998, Mick Foley bore the brunt of one of the most famous (and nearly infamous) moments in wrestling history, when The Undertaker mistook him for a cucumber and did this:. To many, it’s the most legendary moment of Foley’s storied, Hall of Fame career. So, it’s no wonder he takes some time away from his writing, podcasting and comedy tours to relive it just a little each year, by riding the log flume at Santa’s Village.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
Shop local with Meredith Landing Real Estate
MEREDITH — Anyone shopping starting Saturday, Nov. 26, through Monday, Dec. 12, who sees the Meredith Landing Real Estate sign in a participating local business may take a photo with the sign. Post the photo, tag Meredith Landing Real Estate on Facebook and tag the business, and be entered into the Shop Local community gift basket. Every tagged photo posted is one entry. A winner will be announced Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Lowell HS gets Thanksgiving football game thanks to squad from NH
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Lowell High School’s football team got a Thanksgiving football game after all. The team was slated to take on Hingham High School on Turkey Day but that game was canceled when Haverhill suspended the remainder of its season over hazing allegations. But Lowell High School...
Fire Destroys Wolfeboro, NH Barn on Thanksgiving Day
Firefighters in Wolfeboro and several other communities responded to a barn fire that sent a plume of black smoke into the air Thursday afternoon. The fire on Umbrella Point/Parker Island Road was reported to Wolfeboro Fire-Rescue around 2 p.m. and arrived as the heavily involved structure was beginning to collapse, according to the department. Several vehicles were stored inside the building but no animals.
The Responses to Hiker Emily Sotelo Missing in New Hampshire Are Just So Weird
First off, let's not bury the headline. This past Sunday, November 20, according to a Facebook post by the New Hampshire Fish & Game, 20-year-old Emily Sotelo was dropped off in the morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, New Hampshire. According to a story from NEWS CENTER Maine, Emily,...
Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House
Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
Conway Cougars fill pantry with almost 700 pounds of food
CONWAY — Cougar pride was on display last Friday, when the entire Conway Elementary School student body participated in its 21st food drive to benefit the Conway Village Congregational Church (the Brown Church). Students bundled up and loaded up with non-perishable items to make their annual pilgrimage to stock the food pantry’s shelves.
Over 1,000 turkey dinners given away to needy Vermonters ahead of Thanksgiving
MONTPELIER, Vt. — In Burlington, more than 1,000 Vermonters came through the Salvation Army to grab fresh Thanksgiving meals provided by the Farmhouse group to enjoy at home. It’s a similar operation to those seen across Vermont ahead of Thanksgiving. In Montpelier, over thirteen hundred meals were given away...
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
A Barrington woman is dead after six people were ejected from an SUV that flipped over at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle early Thursday morning. New Hampshire State Police said the Porsche Macan driven by Tyler N. Troy, 22, of Northwood was heading south on the Route 1 Bypass around 1:15 a.m. and went off the road to the left as it approached the Circle. The SUV went onto a curbed divider and into a travel lane on the Circle causing it to overturn several times and eject Troy and five passengers.
Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock
After surviving an appeal to the development review board, construction will continue on Rabbit Hill Way. Neighbors argue that construction began without a permit, and the town rubber-stamped the project despite a need for further review. Read the story on VTDigger here: Neighbors cry foul, but clearcutting and construction approved in Woodstock.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
New buyer keeps Crotched Mountain School open
A Massachusetts-based company that provides health and other services at more than 200 locations in New England and abroad announced Monday that it is buying the Crotched Mountain School for children with disabilities, which was set to close this week. Seven Hills Foundation, headquartered in Worcester, announced it had an...
New Holiday Market Opens in NH: Your Guide to All the Shops and Food
Tuscan Village in southern New Hampshire has just opened its first ever holiday market. Holiday Shoppes at Tuscan Village, located across the Massachusetts border in Salem, opened over the weekend. It includes 30 small businesses and artists in an open-air market, with art, holiday treats, home decor, clothing and more.
