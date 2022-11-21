Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Basketball Ready for Black Friday Matchup with Oklahoma State
GAME #6: TULSA (2-3, 0-0 AAC) at Oklahoma State (3,2 0-0 Big 12) Date/Time: Friday • Nov. 25, 2022 • 7:00 p.m. (CT) Ghallager-Iba Arena (13,611) • Stillwater, Okla. Tulsa – Eric Konkol (Wisconsin-Eau Claire, '00), 1st Season. Oklahoma State - Mike Boynton (South Carolina, '03),...
tulsahurricane.com
Watch the Tulsa Football Press Conference
TULSA, Okla. –– — Watch thePhilip Montgomery press conference as the head coach previews Saturday's season finale against the Houston Cougars. Watch HERE as Coach Montgomery fielded questions from the media at Tulsa's weekly press conference. The Tulsa-Houston game at Houston's TDECU Stadium is slated for a...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Storms Back To Defeat Memphis, 3-1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team rallied after losing the first set to secure a 3-1 win (16-25, 25-11, 25-22, 25-23) over the Memphis Tigers (18-14, 8-11 AAC) Wednesday on the road. The win boosted the Golden Hurricane's record to 13-17 overall and 6-12 in AAC...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Wes Bottenburg Named to Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week
Tulsa men's soccer player Wes Bottenburg was named to the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week, as announced by the same publication. Bottenburg helped anchor the Golden Hurricane defense that allowed just three shots on goal and earned a shutout over Georgetown in the NCAA Championship Second Round last week.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Men’s Soccer Team Hosts Creighton in NCAA Third Round Contest on Saturday
Tulsa's 14th-ranked and 15th-seeded men's soccer team will play host to 17th-ranked Creighton in the NCAA Championship Third Round on Saturday, November 26 beginning at 6:00 pm at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium. Tickets are $8 general admission, $3 for youth (3-12 years of age) and $5 for groups...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa’s Luke Jeffus Named to College Soccer News National Team of the Week
Tulsa men's soccer player Luke Jeffus was tabbed to the College Soccer News National Team of the Week, as announced today by the same publication. Jeffus scored the game-winning goal to give 15th-seeded Tulsa a 1-0 win over 14th-ranked Georgetown in the NCAA Second Round on Sunday evening at the Hurricane Soccer and Track Stadium.
