ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 2

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RHwnv_0jJ3bykc00

Highlights from the second day of the World Cup in Qatar on Monday.

———

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups as Luka Modric and Alphonso Davies start

Croatia face Canada in their second Group F match at the World Cup with the hopes of earning their first win after being held to a goalless draw against Morocco last time out. The 2018 World Cup finalists were far from their best in that opening game and will be focused on getting the job done against Canada.However, that will be a tricky task. As Belgium found out in their opener, this Canadian team is full of young, spirited talent that utilises pace and pressing to their advantage. They were the more aggressive team against the Belgians and were...
ABC News

ABC News

919K+
Followers
194K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy