FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation
WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezer
Police are investigating after the remains of several children who appeared to be either fetuses or infants were found in a freezer in a Boston apartment. According to CBS News, police received a 911 call at 838 East Broadway. What prompted the call is not known at this time, but Boston police responded with homicide detectives to the scene. The medical examiner was then seen taking a small box out of the unit, which was said to be the body of a deceased child, either preborn or newborn.
Boston Globe
The secret life of alleged double murderer Logan Clegg: a loner with a temper, guns — and a taste for travel
LOGAN, Utah — The police officers must have seen him. The wall-to-wall windows at the Logan City Police Department look straight out onto the abandoned brick building where Logan Clegg lived in the summer of 2020. He slept on a couch in a former radiator shop in that building,...
Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire
The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
generalaviationnews.com
Mid-air collision seriously injures glider pilots
The pilot of an ASW-20C glider reported that, while following lift under cumulus clouds, he observed another glider, an ASW-27, traversing from right to left. He entered into a steep dive in an attempt to avoid the other glider, however, the ASW-20C hit the ASW-27 glider. Following the collision, the...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
Police looking to ID suspect in Theater District assault that led to emergency brain surgery
The suspect boarded a private chartered bus after the incident, police said. Boston police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to a serious assault and battery in the Theater District earlier this month. Officers responded to the scene near 279 Tremont St. on Saturday,...
US News and World Report
Ford Recalls Nearly 519,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Fire Risks
(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year...
LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer
A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
US News and World Report
Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect Moved From Hospital to Jail
DENVER (Reuters) -The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub was transferred to jail on Tuesday from the hospital where he was in police custody, and was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was...
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Massachusetts
A list of the breweries with the most beers ranked in the top 100 in Massachusetts
Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House
Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
US News and World Report
Man Sentenced in Slayings of Detroit-Area Father, Teen Son
PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison. Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported.
