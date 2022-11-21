ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

CBS Boston

Hingham Apple store crash survivor skeptical of driver's explanation

WEYMOUTH -- 21-year-old Soni Baker is recovering at home Tuesday night after being released from Boston Medical Center. She is one of the almost two-dozen people who were injured after a car crashed into an Apple store in Hingham Monday. The crash also killed 65-year-old Kevin Bradley, of New Jersey. Baker told WBZ-TV she went to the Apple store with a friend who needed to get her iPhone fixed. She and her friend were sitting in the middle of the store; Baker had her back to the front door. She doesn't remember much about what happened after the thunderous impact because she blacked...
HINGHAM, MA
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Live Action News

Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezer

Police are investigating after the remains of several children who appeared to be either fetuses or infants were found in a freezer in a Boston apartment. According to CBS News, police received a 911 call at 838 East Broadway. What prompted the call is not known at this time, but Boston police responded with homicide detectives to the scene. The medical examiner was then seen taking a small box out of the unit, which was said to be the body of a deceased child, either preborn or newborn.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Officials recover body of missing Mass. hiker in New Hampshire

The body of Emily Sotelo, who would have turned 20 on Wednesday, was found just after 11 a.m. on the northwest side of Mount Lafayette in Franconia. The body of a hiker last seen Sunday morning in New Hampshire has been recovered, NH Fish and Game Law Enforcement Division and Operation Game Thief confirmed Wednesday.
FRANCONIA, NH
generalaviationnews.com

Mid-air collision seriously injures glider pilots

The pilot of an ASW-20C glider reported that, while following lift under cumulus clouds, he observed another glider, an ASW-27, traversing from right to left. He entered into a steep dive in an attempt to avoid the other glider, however, the ASW-20C hit the ASW-27 glider. Following the collision, the...
CLAYTON, CA
US News and World Report

Ford Recalls Nearly 519,000 U.S. Vehicles Over Fire Risks

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers 2020-2023 model year...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HeySoCal

LAPD detective faces charge of attempted possession of silencer

A veteran Los Angeles police detective was facing a felony charge for trying to purchase a silencer from China, authorities said Thursday. Investigators began looking at 48-year-old Luke Walden, a detective with the Gangs and Narcotics Division, and 24-year veteran of the Los Angeles Police Department after U.S. Customs intercepted the silencer in April 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
US News and World Report

Colorado Springs Shooting Suspect Moved From Hospital to Jail

DENVER (Reuters) -The suspect in the mass shooting that killed five people and wounded 17 at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub was transferred to jail on Tuesday from the hospital where he was in police custody, and was scheduled to face a judge on Wednesday. Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Seacoast Current

Fire Damages 2 Vehicles, Garage, Trailer at Hampstead, NH House

Firefighters knocked down a pickup truck fire that spread to a trailer and a detached garage late Monday night in Hampstead. Hampstead firefighters responded to a home on Sandown Road just before midnight and found the fire also spread to a second vehicle, according to the department. Two lines for water allowed the fire to quickly be extinguished and not spread to the house. Mutual assistance from Danville and Salem to be canceled.
HAMPSTEAD, NH
US News and World Report

Man Sentenced in Slayings of Detroit-Area Father, Teen Son

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shootings of a southeastern Michigan man and his teenage son has been sentenced to 30 to 50 years in prison. Fadi Zeineh, 21, was sentenced Tuesday by Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews, who told Zeineh he had caused irreparable pain and that his actions had hardened her heart, the Livingston Daily reported.
DETROIT, MI

