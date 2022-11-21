ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wapato, WA

nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5’2″ and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200. FOX41...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
SELAH, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Mega 99.3

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO looking for Modelo bandits

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: November 23, 5 p.m. One of the two men was identified and arrested, according to an update from YCSO. Community feedback led to the arrest of the suspect who is now in the Yakima County Jail. YCSO is still asking for help identifying the other suspect. NOVEMBER...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

20-time convicted felon arrested on suspicion of murder in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a murder on Chestnut Avenue. YPD Officers found a man with a gunshot wound behind his left ear with no wallet, cellphone, or identification on the night of October, 22. According to Yakima County Superior Court documents Police Detectives...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder

Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

Neighbors worried about smoke at Naches landfill, owner says it’s steam

NACHES, Wash. — Randall Caton’s family has been operating the Caton Landfill in Naches for decades and every winter, they get call after call about concerned neighbors seeing smoke on their property. However, Caton said what people are seeing now is a phenomenon that happens every time the...
NACHES, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
