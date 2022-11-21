ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk Says He Won't Let Conspiracy Theorist Alex Jones Back On Twitter & Here's Why

By Sameen Chaudhry
 3 days ago
Since his $44 billion buyout of Twitter, Elon Musk has made it abundantly clear that ensuring free speech is at the forefront of his priorities regarding running the social media platform.

In the past few days, Musk has unbanned and allowed several controversial figures back on Twitter, such as former U.S. President Donald Trump, Andrew Tate and Kanye West.

Musk's recent decisions prompted a few people to question when the billionaire plans on letting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones back on the platform.

Unfortunately for Jones' fans, they can give up hope of him being let back on Twitter because Musk will not allow it.

Twitter user and author, Sam Harris, tweeted Musk asking, "Is it time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter, @elonmusk? If not, why not?"

Musk responded with the following verse from the Bible: "Suffer little children, and forbid them not, to come unto me: for of such is the kingdom of heaven."

Jones is a controversial conspiracy theorist known for making outlandish statements in the past, including that the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax and orchestrated by the government, reported the BBC.

Because of this, Jones was recently forced to pay $1.44 billion in damages for his false statements regarding the tragic incident.

He was also eventually banned from Twitter and other social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, Apple and Spotify in 2018, reported Business Insider.

User Kim Dotcom joined the conversation on Twitter and wrote to Musk, saying, "Alex f*cked up with Sandy Hook. He admitted that and apologized. He also got a lot of "conspiracy theories" right. If serial liars like Biden and Trump are allowed on Twitter, then Alex Jones should be allowed too. Please reconsider in the interest of real free speech."

"My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat," Musk wrote back. "I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame."

\u201c@KimDotcom @SamHarrisOrg My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. \n\nI have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame.\u201d

— Sam Harris (@Sam Harris) 1668999565

Nevada Musk was born to Musk and his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, in 2002. This was two years after the couple tied the knot, reported PageSix.

Their newborn son died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (also known as SIDS) a short ten weeks after his birth.

Musk has spoken about the loss on a few other occasions, and it seems like he (understandably) does not take the topic lightly.

This article's left-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

