Joseph Stechenfinger
3d ago
WTF is wrong with these parents today.. leaving drugs like that around so a year old kid could get to them
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged with DWAI in Carrollton
A Bradford man was charged after a traffic incident in Carrollton Thursday. New York State Police charged 27-year-old Lenny A Pena with operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs. He was released to a third party and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.
wesb.com
Allegany EMS Respond to Accidental Gunshot
Allegany EMS was dispatched for the victim of a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. At 2pm, emergency services were called to a residence on Smith Hollow Road for a man with an accidental gunshot wound to the chest. Air medical was requested.
Man allegedly stated he had a bomb during attempted robbery at Chautauqua Mall
A Chautauqua County man allegedly stated he had a bomb during an attempted robbery at the Chautauqua Mall on Monday.
wellsvillesun.com
Regional Police Activity
Two separate cases of abandonment of animals in Allegany County. After investigating an animal complaint in the Town of Scio, state police arrested a male, 28, of Belmont. He was charged with two counts each of abandonment of animals and neglect of impounded animals. Court action is pending.*. A complaint...
NewsChannel 36
Steuben County Man Arrested Following Investigation of Reported Larceny
ARKPORT, N.Y. (WENY) - A Steuben county man was arrested following an investigation of a reported larceny. According to the Steuben County Sheriff's Office, 51 year old Erik Briggs of Arkport allegedly stole three thousand dollars worth of property. Police also say that Briggs allegedly caused a false entry to be made in a business record to benefit himself.
Man who allegedly disguised himself as Black during robbery arrested
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A white man who allegedly used dark makeup to disguise himself as Black before attempting to rob a mall kiosk was arrested, the Lakewood-Busti Police Department announced Wednesday. Michael Lee, 34, was charged with third-degree robbery and petit larceny. Lakewood-Busti police say they responded to the Banter by Piercing Pagoda kiosk […]
erienewsnow.com
Arrests Made Following Months Long Narcotics Investigation At Motel
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have made two arrests in connection with a months long narcotics investigation at a northern Chautauqua County motel. On Tuesday, the Dunkirk Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office and Fredonia Police Department executed a search warrant at 10455 Bennett Rd. room 117 in the Village of Fredonia. A vehicle at the same location was also searched.
WIVB
Concord man arrested after allegedly driving impaired
SPRINGVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Concord man was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired by drugs, the Erie County Sheriff’s office announced Wednesday. Hugh Smith Jr., 50, was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, DWI-drug with two prior convictions, and tampering with evidence — all felonies. He was also charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and two counts of criminal use of drug paraphernalia.
chautauquatoday.com
North County Duo Arrested in Narcotics Investigation at Econo Lodge
Two north county residents were arrested Tuesday evening as the result of a two-month investigation into narcotics sales at the Econo Lodge motel in Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, Fredonia Police Department, Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, and Dunkirk Police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at about 6:15 PM at Room 117 of the motel on Bennett Road. A vehicle at the same location was also searched. Investigators found 8.72 grams of fentanyl, .10 gram of crack cocaine, 16.26 grams of methamphetamine, scales and packaging material for narcotics sales, and $1,249 in cash. 41-year-old Megan Waterman of Fredonia and 41-year-old Dale Miller, Jr. of Dunkirk were charged with two counts of 3rd-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2nd-degree criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. Waterman also had an arrest warrant out of Dunkirk City Court. Both suspects were taken to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Chautauqua County motel room raid leads to two arrests
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two people were arrested after law enforcement in Chautauqua County, New York, raided a motel room. The raid was at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 at a motel on the 10,000 block of Bennett Road in the Village of Fredonia. The Dunkirk Police Department, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, and the Village […]
erienewsnow.com
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
wesb.com
Smethport Nurse Accused of Stealing from Coudersport Patient
A Home Health Nurse from Smethport has been accused of stealing from a patient. According to Coudersport Police, Amber Lynn Burdick used credit cards belonging to a 70 year old male victim from Coudersport to make 27 unauthorized purchases totaling over $4,000 between September and December of 2021. Burdick is...
chautauquatoday.com
Silver Creek man charged after altercation
A Silver Creek man is facing charges after a report of an altercation in the village of Silver Creek Wednesday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call shortly after 7:30 pm and arrested 41-year-old Michael Oatman after an investigation. Oatman is accused of physically striking another individual. He also allegedly restricted the person's air flow and blood circulation. Oatman has been charged with criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation and harassment in the 2nd degree. Deputies transported him to the Hanover Substation for processing and later to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment.
Jamestown man pleads guilty to selling drugs that led to overdose
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man pleaded guilty to selling drugs that caused a person to overdose in 2020, the U.S. Attorney announced Monday. It is said that as part of a conspiracy, 43-year-old Bradley Knapp of Jamestown bought and sold heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine for profit and his own use, using Facebook to […]
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
wesb.com
Bradford Man Charged in Domestic
A Bradford man is has been charged in connection with a domestic dispute in September. According to court documents, early in the morning on September 27, 38-year-old Nathan Harpster grabbed a woman by the face, threw her to the floor, punched her, tried to strangle her, and threw items at her.
wellsvillesun.com
Hornell Police find wanted man in remote Alfred NY cabin
From Captain Michael Sexsmith of the Hornell Police Department. Acting on a tip to the possible whereabouts of wanted person James W.L. Burgess, Hornell Police and Alfred Police searched a property on Green Rd. in the Town of Alfred. Officers located Mr. Burgess in a cabin on this property and he was taken into custody without incident.
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as […]
Body of 74-year-old found covered in snow days after Wyoming County crash
This past Friday, amid the snowstorm, the Wyoming County Sheriff's office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon.
96.1 The Breeze
Top 10 Most Wanted In Chautauqua County [Photos]
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office wants these 10 people on warrants. If you see or know the whereabouts of one of these people, do not try to apprehend them yourself. Remember, each of these people is considered innocent until proven guilty by a court of law. The 10 listed individuals...
