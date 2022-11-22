ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark v Tunisia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

By Neil Andrew
 2 days ago

All the key details as Denmark take on Tunisia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate will be an interested onlooker when Denmark take on Tunisia in World Cup Group D on Tuesday.

The Reds defender will be in action later in the day for France against Australia as Group D gets underway.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time:  5:00am PT

Central time: 7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

Reuters

Soccer-Denmark held by fired-up Tunisia in World Cup opener

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Denmark hit the woodwork in the second half as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Tunisia in their Group D World Cup opener that smouldered and sparked, but never quite caught fire at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.
Sporting News

What channel is Canada vs. Belgium on? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group F game from Qatar

Day Four at the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be one to remember for Canadian soccer fans, as Canada will play its first World Cup game since 1986. Les Rouges open the 2022 tournament with a tough test against one of the top teams at the tournament, Belgium. Led by Kevin de Bruyne, the country is not only the favorite to come out of Group F, but is also ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA.
BBC

World Cup: The Wales fans ditching Qatar for Tenerife

An estimated 2,500 fans have gone to Tenerife instead of Qatar to watch Wales in the World Cup - and the fan who came up with the idea said she is having "the best time". Bethany Evans said the idea snowballed after she posted it on social media. She said...
whathifi.com

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup online and on TV today, team news

Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream: quarter-final-phobes vs a team that struggle to make it out of the group. Who blinks?. Switzerland and Cameroon are two of the World Cup's most consistent attendees. Their problem is that they don't do much when they get there. The Nati last won a knockout fixture in 1938. The only time the Indomitable Lions made it out of their group was the Roger Milla-inspired Italia 90 run to the quarter-finals. Both know an early win will go a long way to changing those records. It's going to be a warm one in Doha today, with temperatures hitting nearly 30 degrees. Make sure you know how to watch a Switzerland vs Cameroon live stream from anywhere (opens in new tab) today and all games from the FIFA World Cup 2022 online for free.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Denmark vs. Tunisia, live stream, TV channel, time, lineups, how to watch

TV Channel: FS1 (4K), Telemundo. Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free) Schmeichel; Wass, Andersen, Christensen, Maehle; Delaney, Eriksen, Emile Hojbjerg; Olsen, Dolberg, Damsgaard. Tunisia possible starting lineup:. Dahmen; Drager, Talbi, Bronn, Abdi; Skhiri, Chaaleli, Laidouni; Slimane, Msakni, Khazri. Soccer Odds and Betting Lines. Soccer odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds...
NBC Sports

Five Things to Know About Uruguay's Luis Suárez

Whether it’s his talent or antics, Luis Suárez knows how to find the soccer spotlight. The 35-year-old Uruguayan striker has been one of the most prolific talents in the sport over the last decade-plus. He has been playing at the top level of European club soccer and on Uruguay’s national team for 15 years, scoring countless goals to go along with team and individual honors.
