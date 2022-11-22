Denmark v Tunisia: Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

All the key details as Denmark take on Tunisia in Group D in Qatar on Tuesday.

Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate will be an interested onlooker when Denmark take on Tunisia in World Cup Group D on Tuesday.

The Reds defender will be in action later in the day for France against Australia as Group D gets underway.

What Time Is The Match?

United Kingdom

The match starts at 1:00pm GMT

United States of America

Eastern time: 8:00am ET

Pacific time: 5:00am PT

Central time: 7:00am CT

India

Kick-off is at 6:30pm IST

Australia

Kick-off is at 11:00pm AEST

Nigeria

Kick-off is at 2:00pm (GMT+1)

How To Watch / Live Stream

For supporters in the UK, the game will be shown on ITV1 and can be streamed on the ITV HUB.

For viewers in the United States , the match can be watched on fuboTV .

Viewers in India can watch the match on Sports18, Sports18 HD, and JioTV.

In Canada , the match can be watched on TSN, RDS, TSN.ca, and the TSN, and RDS apps.

In Australia , the game will be shown on SBS and SBS On Demand.

Viewers in Nigeria can watch the match on Supersport.

