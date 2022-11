CHARLOTTE — Crews located a missing five-year-old girl and is safe, the Charlotte Fire Department told Channel 9 Monday.

Stephanie Resendiz was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of Dunwoody Drive off Shamrock Drive in east Charlotte. She wandered about one-tenth of a mile away to a spot along Briar Hill Drive.

Return to this story for updates.

©2022 Cox Media Group