Alton, IL

KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Supermarket News

Independent grocer Dierbergs Markets lands at center of NGA competition

Dierbergs Markets will be the participating retailer in the National Grocers Association’s 2023 Student Case Study Competition. The competition, hosted annually by the NGA Foundation, brings college students from across the country to the NGA Show in February where the students present solutions to an issue currently impacting the independent grocery industry.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX2Now

The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Family recipes continue to impress

This restaurant in southern Madison County has been a staple around here for a long time, although its original location is closed now. While this might be the only spot left, it still holds onto those great traditions and the excellent fare we’ve all grown accustomed to through the years.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
scctd.org

THE ST. CLAIR COUNTY TRANSIT DISTRICT TO HOST “REINDEER GAMES” EVENT ON DEC. 18TH at the Belleville Transit Center

The free event is open to the public and will feature a live reindeer. Rudolph might not have been able to join in all the “reindeer games,” but area residents can. The St. Clair County Transit District, in conjunction with Citizens for Modern Transit and Metro Transit, will host “Reindeer Games” on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Belleville Transit Center, which is located at 800 Scheel Street in Belleville. The event is free and open to the public and will feature a live reindeer, games, snacks, crafts and a commemorative photo. Children will also receive a goodie bag.
BELLEVILLE, IL
feastmagazine.com

For over 25 years, Chef's Shoppe in Edwardsville has been a community staple

Edwardsville’s famous Chef's Shoppe began because someone needed a cookie cutter. Vicki Primrose was shopping for cookie cutters in 1997, and found to her dismay that there was no place in Edwardsville, Illinois, to buy one. The little shop Primrose launched immediately became a popular source for cooking and baking equipment – with a wide selection of cookie cutters, of course.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat

Christmas events coming to Macoupin County

After Thanksgiving has passed, it is the start of the Christmas season. The towns of Macoupin County celebrate in their own way with many events coming up in the next several weeks. Bunker Hill. Bunker Hill is lighting their Christmas Tree on Sun. Nov. 27. The tree was placed in...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

'It’s 100% because of the economy': Bakery owner says changing landscape is part of why she's closing

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Defiant Cookie Dough Company, a Chesterfield-based cookie dough and desserts bakery, will permanently close following its final day of operations Wednesday. “It’s 100% because of the economy,” Jennifer Naslund, the company’s founder and owner, said. She said higher costs, labor shortages and changing consumer trends have...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

Former St. Louis Mills Mall has new owner

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Plans for the redevelopment of the former St. Louis Mills Mall in Hazelwood are moving forward now that the building has a new owner. Industrial Commercial Properties (ICP) purchased the building and plans to use half as a business park and the other half will be used by St. Louis POWERplex as part of an amateur youth sports complex.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

Fire closes Alton Hit N Run

A small fire has forced the closure of the Hit n Run in Alton on State Street. The call came into the Alton Fire Department at 12:52 am on Tuesday. Fire crews responded to find the store filled with smoke but were able to extinguish the flames rather quickly. No injuries were reported as the store was closed at the time.
ALTON, IL

Community Policy