The city of Tecumseh soon will be looking for a new economic development director. Jessica Sattler, who has led the city’s economic development for the last five years, announced Friday she will be taking a position with Regional Growth Partnership (RGP) of Toledo as senior project manager. Her last day with the city is yet to be determined, but she expects it to be around December 20.

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO