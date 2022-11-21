Read full article on original website
EastEnders' Lola Pearce shares heartbreaking news in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce was forced to share the sad news about her diagnosis publicly tonight (November 24). Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this month, and was later told that her illness is terminal. While Lola's loved ones have been supporting her through treatment, she...
Coronation Street airs shock Hope hammer scenes
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Tonight's (November 24) episode of Coronation Street saw Hope suspended from school after re-enacting one of her dad John Stape's murders with a hammer. Earlier in the episode, Hope took the hammer from Tyrone's tool box and told her friend Sam that she wanted to make...
I’m A Celeb hosts Ant and Dec beg EastEnders star to “name your price” for 2023 line-up
I'm a Celebrity hosts Ant and Dec have challenged EastEnders star Danny Dyer to name his price for an appearance on the show. The actor has never appeared as a contestant on the show, though during a fan Q&A on Instagram yesterday (November 23), the two presenters responded enthusiastically to one suggestion that Dyer should do the series.
The Walking Dead finale's victim asked to be killed off
The Walking Dead spoilers follow for series finale 'Rest in Peace'. The Walking Dead star Christian Serratos has revealed that she asked for Rosita Espinosa to be killed off, as her character met her demise in the final episode. Together with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) and Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt),...
Corrie 23/11/22: Awkward Questions (8pm Start)
Martha (Stephanie Beacham) in on her way back. Who should Ken be with?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. This is Monday’s episode, delayed due to some malarkey called the World Cup. The next...
Guardians of the Galaxy episode removed from Disney+ after it spoils Holiday Special
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special spoilers follow. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is dropping tomorrow (November 25), carrying on from the first two films in the franchise and setting up the third. But it looks like Disney+ spoiled a plot element from the special with their...
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
New Amsterdam character makes unexpected season 5 return
New Amsterdam season 5 episode 9 spoilers ahead. New Amsterdam's midseason finale has featured Freema Agyeman unexpectedly making a cameo appearance as Dr Helen Sharpe. The former Doctor Who star walked away from the role earlier this year, but according to showrunner David Schulner, they needed her back to "test Max's resolve".
New Doctor Who 60th anniversary special will unite David Tennant, Christopher Eccleston and more
Doctor Who icons David Tennant, Tom Baker, Colin Baker, Sylvester McCoy, Christopher Eccleston, Peter Davison and Paul McGann are uniting for a new audio drama series. Commemorating the cult sci-fi franchise's 60th anniversary in 2023, the stars will feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure Doctor Who: Once and Future, which rolls out across seven months starting in May.
Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
Wednesday's surprise ending explained
Wednesday spoilers follow. Wednesday Addams' (Jenna Ortega) time at Nevermore Academy on Netflix's Wednesday has not been at all as she expected. From nearly the moment she set foot at the school, she was quickly swept into the growing mystery surrounding the murders of outcasts and normies in the surrounding area, and later came to the conclusion that only she could stumble upon the truth.
I'm a Celebrity announces fourth campmate leaving the show
I'm a Celebrity spoilers follow. I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! revealed the fourth campmate to be eliminated from the show tonight (November 22), following Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver. Ant and Dec came into camp live at the end of the latest instalment to announce...
Hugh Grant thought Love Actually might be the "most psychotic thing" he'd been in
Love Actually has become a key player on the Christmas movie roster, but it turns out that Hugh Grant may not have immediately understood its appeal. It’s the 20th anniversary of the making of the British Christmas film, and cast members have come together to reminisce and share insider details for an ABC special, The Laughter and Secrets of Love Actually: 20 Years Later – A Diane Sawyer Special.
A Discovery of Witches star lands next movie role
A Discovery of Witches star Teresa Palmer has secured her next movie role in The Fall Guy. The Hacksaw Ridge actress joins the star-studded cast alongside Barbie’s Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, Deadline confirms. Universal’s The Fall Guy will reportedly be a little different to the 1980s action-adventure series...
The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan return in first teaser for Dead City spinoff
The Walking Dead series finale spoilers follow. A first teaser for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spinoff series Dead City has arrived. The main series came to an end over the weekend, with Negan finally apologising for killing Maggie's other half Glenn all those years ago. While she couldn't ever forgive him, Maggie did believe he had earned his place in the group.
Magic Mike 3 ends with a 30-minute "giant dance sequence"
Magic Mike is coming back with a third movie, titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, and director Steven Soderbergh wants to make sure that the last dance in question will be one we won't forget anytime soon. How? By making it half-an-hour long. Speaking to Empire about reviving the series after...
Sharon Marshall
Sharon Marshall the lady’s who speaks about the soaps on this morning … I saw her at the park a few days ago…. Sharon Marshall the lady’s who speaks about the soaps on this morning … I saw her at the park a few days ago….
2022 Week 10 Spoiler/Cats/Cheese/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
Week 10 already? How fast is this series flying by?. Welcome to the spoiler thread, where discussion about furry friends, food and general waffle is also very welcome (had to tweak it all slightly to fit it in the title, but I tried my best). As ever, we send a...
EE - Ian's Whereabouts?
Almost two years after leaving Walford where do we think Ian is?. I like to think that he’s happy offscreen with his true love Jane. Written off and forgotten about by producers I think. I like to think that he’s happy offscreen with his true love Jane. I...
