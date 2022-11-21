Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.

ANTWERP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO