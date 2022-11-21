Read full article on original website
JD S660 combine, heads, JD tractors, and misc.
AUCTION LOCATION: 17656 State Road, VAN WERT, OH 45891 ~ “WATCH FOR AUCTION SIGNS”. App. 8 Miles SE of Delphos – App 5 Miles West of Lima on SR 81, then app ¼ Mile North of SR 81 on McBride Rd. “LIVE INTERNET BIDDING” (Live bidding starts...
Five Generations of Daeger’s Gather for a Rare Photo
Five generations of one family gathered in Antwerp on November 12, so patriarch Al Daeger could meet his great-great grandson, four-week-old Levin. Coming from South Bend, Warsaw and Goshen, Indiana, the four generations wanted to be certain to spend time with the oldest member of the family. Pictured is Great-Great Grandpa Al, Great Grandpa Bruce, Grandpa Nick, Dad Andrew and Levin. Al grew up in Antwerp, moving away in the mid-80’s and recently returned. Al and Bruce are Antwerp HS alums, while Nick moved away as a child. Andrew recently returned to the Midwest with his wife Adrienne so they could raise their son around family.
City Mission in Findlay in need of volunteers, donations for holiday season
FINDLAY, Ohio — As many people in the region prepare for a Thanksgiving feast, there are still many struggling to put food on the table, or a roof over their head. The City Mission in Findlay, which is the only homeless shelter in Hancock County, houses up to 110 people each night and also feeds residents three times a day.
Busiest night of the year for bars isn't the case in this college town
The biggest bar night of the year doesn't apply everywhere. The night before Thanksgiving is known to draw crowds to bars, but not necessarily in Bowling Green.
Tiffin Mall lands new anchor tenant
TIFFIN, Ohio — The Tiffin Mall is getting a new anchor tenant. Hobby Lobby plans to open a store at the mall by late 2023. The Tiffin-Seneca Economic Partnership says the 60,000-square-foot store will create up to 60 full-time jobs and 20 part-time jobs. The company, along with the...
VIDEO: Mink seen near businesses in downtown Van Wert
VAN WERT, Ohio — Cellphone video posted to social media Sunday night shows a mink roaming downtown Van Wert as it passes by several businesses, including an Anytime Fitness and an now-closed Pet Valu. The person taking the video narrates the mink's movements satirically, suggesting the animal might be...
M. E. Miller Tire Near Wauseon Celebrates Change Of Ownership
RIBBON CUTTING … Wauseon Chamber of Commerce members, as well as the owners and employees of M. E. Miller Tire celebrate a ribbon cutting for the company and its changing ownership. M.E. Miller Tire, located at 17386 OH-2 just west of Wauseon, has made a change in ownership. Longtime...
Old hotel, other buildings down
DELPHOS — Those entering downtown Delphos from the south will notice a change in the landscape on the east side of South Main Street just north of the railroad tracks. The building that most recently housed an antique mall and once was a restaurant and bar and the attached apartment, the former Marion Township building and the building for Cliff’s Small Engine Repair all came down over the last several weeks.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Alondra Cortes and Brianna Dutra, both of Lima; Jordan Kruger of Ada and Kristin Taber of Lima; Timothy Trulley and Barbara Wood, both of Lima; Jeffery Cogar of Cridersville and Julie Craft of Lima; Bryan Estelle and Foresetta Pitts, both of Lima; Brendan McCloskey and Mackenzie Menge, both of Lima; and Christopher Cottrill and Melissa Kelly, both of Lima.
Lima plans for Young Lungs signs
LIMA — Many families, friends and coworkers will be gathered throughout this holiday week including community members in the City of Lima. The Lima City Council held its bi-monthly meeting on Monday evening. Council members passed several resolutions to continue to walk in the vision for the city. City...
Tiffin University RA recognized for helping put dorm room fire out
TIFFIN, Ohio — A resident advisor at Tiffin University is being celebrated for taking action during a fire on Sunday and potentially saving lives. "I heard a bunch of residents banging on doors and screaming: 'There's a fire, there's a fire, everybody out,'" Hope Love, a first-year student, said.
Two TPS schools named top magnet schools in Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools is getting some recognition for its magnet schools. Two of the district's schools are the top in the state. According to Niche.com, Toledo Early College is now the number one magnet school in the state; but that's not all, Toledo Technology Academy (TTA) takes the number two spot for magnet schools in Ohio.
Findlay Post announces Trooper of the Year and Radio Dispatcher of the Year
Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper David Lopez II has been selected as the 2022 Trooper of the Year at the Findlay Post. The selection of Trooper Lopez, 30, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2022 at the Findlay Post....
BGSU senior, Findlay native donates potentially life-saving blood stem cells to woman with leukemia
Press Release from Bowling Green State University: BOWLING GREEN, Ohio – A Bowling Green State University senior is creating public good after recently discovering that he was a blood stem cell match for a woman living with leukemia. Late one night in January, Dylan Coleman was scrolling through TikTok...
Linda L. Liebrecht, 1943 – 2022
Linda L. (Wilfong) Liebrecht, age 79, Continental, passed away peacefully at home on November 20, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Linda was born on May 4, 1943, to the late Marion and June (Schneider) Wilfong. On October 7, 1967, she married Eugene H. Liebrecht, who preceded her in death on April 2, 2020. Together they shared 52 years of marriage.
Possible future for Paulding County outlined in water regionalization study
Communities across Paulding County must solve the riddle of how to replace aging infrastructure so their residents can access quality drinking water. One possible solution is a regional water system, and that answer took center stage Monday morning. Leaders from across the county came together to hear the results of...
Wyatt E. Davis, 2004 – 2022
CONTINENTAL – Wyatt E. Davis, 18, of Continental, passed away at 8:50 p.m. on Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. He was born January 28, 2004, in Findlay to Larry E. and Rhonda E. (Smith) Davis, his parents survive in Continental. He is also survived by his siblings:...
Scholarship to honor BGSU student killed in crash with suspected drunk driver
Family of a college student killed on his way back to BGSU by a suspected drunk driver has planned a Turkey Trot for Thanksgiving Day to raise money for scholarships.
40,000 minks released into wild in Ohio pose danger to wildlife, farms
CLEVELAND, Ohio: After vandals broke into a farm and released up to 40,000 minks from their cages this week, thousands of the animals were seen roaming the countryside of northwestern Ohio. Local media in Van Wert County, Ohio, reported that minks overran nearby roads and many were hit by passing...
When does the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm open? Here's what you need to know
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — The Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm, otherwise known as Wheeler Farms in the off-season, is set to open for the season on Wednesday. In addition to selling fresh pine trees for the holiday season, the farm will honor military service by donating over 200 trees to veterans and military families.
