Atlanta, GA

Rayshard Brooks’ family reaches settlement with City of Atlanta

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
ATLANTA — Spokespeople with the attorneys for Rayshard Brooks’ family have announced they have reached a settlement with the City of Atlanta.

Brooks gained national attention after being shot and killed by Atlanta police officers outside of a Wendy’s in June 2020.

The attorney’s office says the family reached a settlement for $1,000,000.

The family’s attorneys released a statement on Monday afternoon that read:

“The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age.

While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn't pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks' death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter.

We look forward to the city of Atlanta continuing to work hard to build a bridge between law enforcement and members of our community.”

— Brooks family attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis and Wingo Smith

Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru of the restaurant. When officers approached him, police say he grabbed one of their Tasers and ran away.

Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan shot him to death after police say Brooks’ pointed the Taser at Rolfe’s head. Body camera video showed the events leading to Brooks’ death play out.

“They shot him down like a dog. It’s not right,” Brooks’ father Larry Barbine said.

Rolfe was subsequently charged with 11 crimes including felony murder, aggravated assault and more. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Earlier this year, a special prosecutor assigned to the case dropped all charges against officers Rolfe and Brosnan.

The Wendy’s where Brooks died became the center of protests after his death. Just days later, the Wendy’s became the target of an arson and was burned down. Three people have since been indicted on arson charges.

Brooks left behind three young daughters and a stepson.

Comments / 66

Danny Gossett
2d ago

How much did the pay the city for his actions and destruction that followed? If we paid that street rat family one dime, whoever paid needs to be fired.

Reply(7)
27
J & J Brown
2d ago

Must be nice to be a criminal resist arrest pull a weapon on a police officer and have your family sue.Should have never paid the family a dime

Reply(13)
19
Eggman
2d ago

Pathetic. Now the officers need to file a suit against his family. The city should be on the hook for a massive payout to the exonerated officers.

Reply
14
 

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man sentenced for selling fake pills with fentanyl that killed someone in Roswell

NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga — A Georgia man has been sentenced to federal prison for selling fake pills with fentanyl in them, according to police. Hubert Nathans, 33, sold fake Roxicodone pills containing fentanyl to multiple people in Roswell, Georgia, in 2017 and 2018, resulting in the death of one person and serious injury of another person, according to a news release.
ROSWELL, GA
11Alive

College Park announces historic appointment of first Black woman as Chief of Police

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Connie Rogers made history Tuesday – becoming the first Black woman appointed Chief of Police in College Park. According to a release from the city, Rogers brings more than 23 years of law enforcement experience to her new role. Rogers previously served as Deputy Chief of Police with the South Fulton Police Department for the last four years. She recruited and hired 46 new police officers in her first year. Rogers began her career with the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, where she worked in the Jail, Court and Warrant Division. Rogers also served as a domestic violence investigator.
COLLEGE PARK, GA
WSB-TV Atlanta

Man shot outside recording studio owned by T.I., police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot overnight outside a recording studio overnight, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police said the shooting occurred at 588 Trabert Avenue NW outside of Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1

A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
FOREST PARK, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta mayor approves moving Fulton County Jail inmates to city jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has signed off on legislation that green-lights the transfer of roughly 700 inmates from the Fulton County Jail to the city’s jail. Conditions at Fulton County Jail have long been an issue. Dickens and the Atlanta City Council began...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom

ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting

A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
DECATUR, GA
