Rayshard Brooks’ family reaches settlement with City of Atlanta

ATLANTA — Spokespeople with the attorneys for Rayshard Brooks’ family have announced they have reached a settlement with the City of Atlanta.

Brooks gained national attention after being shot and killed by Atlanta police officers outside of a Wendy’s in June 2020.

The attorney’s office says the family reached a settlement for $1,000,000.

The family’s attorneys released a statement on Monday afternoon that read:

“The family of Rayshard Brooks is pleased to have reached a settlement with the city of Atlanta that resolves their civil case. This grieving family has been through so much during this process. Although the children of Mr. Brooks have lost their father, settling the case will undoubtedly assist them with future plans as they come of age. While we are disappointed that prosecutors didn't pursue a criminal case against the officers involved in Mr. Brooks' death, we continue to hold out hope that the Dept. of Justice will intervene in this matter. We look forward to the city of Atlanta continuing to work hard to build a bridge between law enforcement and members of our community.” — Brooks family attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Miller, Dianna Lee, Brian Spears, Jeff Filipotis and Wingo Smith

Brooks fell asleep in the drive-thru of the restaurant. When officers approached him, police say he grabbed one of their Tasers and ran away.

Officers Garrett Rolfe and Devin Brosnan shot him to death after police say Brooks’ pointed the Taser at Rolfe’s head. Body camera video showed the events leading to Brooks’ death play out.

“They shot him down like a dog. It’s not right,” Brooks’ father Larry Barbine said.

Rolfe was subsequently charged with 11 crimes including felony murder, aggravated assault and more. Brosnan was charged with aggravated assault and two counts of violation of oath of office.

Earlier this year, a special prosecutor assigned to the case dropped all charges against officers Rolfe and Brosnan.

The Wendy’s where Brooks died became the center of protests after his death. Just days later, the Wendy’s became the target of an arson and was burned down. Three people have since been indicted on arson charges.

Brooks left behind three young daughters and a stepson.

