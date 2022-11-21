Read full article on original website
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Minnesota Wild to Honor Bob Kurtz on February 11
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will honor retired radio play-by-play announcer Bob Kurtz on Saturday, Feb. 11, when the team hosts the New Jerseys Devils at 7 p.m. on Bob Kurtz Night. The Wild will celebrate Kurtz's broadcasting career throughout the game on Feb. 11. The first 10,000...
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CAPITALS
FLAMES (9-7-3) @ CAPITALS (8-10-3) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Alexander Ovechkin (19) Goals - Ovechkin (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 19.7% (23rd) / PK - 81.7% (9th) Capitals:. PP - 19.5% (24th) /...
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
Jarry makes 33 saves, Penguins top Flames to win fourth in row
PITTSBURGH -- Tristan Jarry made 33 saves for his 100th NHL win, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins defeat the Calgary Flames 2-1 in a shootout and extend their winning streak to four games at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday. Evgeni Malkin scored the deciding goal on a backhand in the fourth...
Caps Conclude Homestand vs. Calgary
Washington concludes a three-game homestand on Friday afternoon when it hosts the Calgary Flames in a local hockey traditional date, a Black Friday matinee. The Caps split the first two games of the homestand, so Friday's game is the rubber match, and it is also the front end of a set of back-to-back games. The Caps open up a six-game, 12-day road trip - tied for their longest continuous journey since Alex Ovechkin's rookie season - on Saturday night in Newark against the Devils.
LA Kings vs. New York Rangers: How to Watch
Back on home ice, the Kings look to stop a two-game skid as they face Rangers. What you need to know ahead of the game against the New York Rangers:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports +. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart...
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (9-9-1) open a two-game road trip with a date against the Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1) on Wednesday before traveling to Chicago on Friday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. Wednesday's game is the second half of a back-to-back. The Canadiens dropped...
Ovechkin lifts Capitals past Flyers in OT
WASHINGTON -- Alex Ovechkin scored at 1:04 of overtime, and the Washington Capitals handed the Philadelphia Flyers their eighth straight loss with a 3-2 win at Capital One Arena on Wednesday. Ovechkin scored on a one-timer from the left face-off circle off a pass from Dylan Strome. "Great pass, obviously,"...
Gameday Preview: Blue Jackets vs. Islanders
A season-long six-game homestand comes to a close tonight as the Blue Jackets welcome the Islanders to Nationwide Arena for what should be a fun Black Friday showdown in the Metropolitan Division. Columbus had been 4-1-1 in its past six before Wednesday's tight 3-1 setback against Montreal. BLUE JACKETS vs....
On Tap: Bruins go for record home start
Crosby, Penguins face rival Flyers; Devils look to begin new winning streak. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 14 games Friday. Bruins go for record start at home.
Gourde Scouts His 'Bobble'
Last Thursday morning before playing his 400th NHL game, an overtime home against the New York Rangers, Kraken forward Yanni Gourde answered questions about the feat with his usual humility and gratitude about playing a game he loves. Then the hard-nosed reporting group fired away the tough questions - about whether Gourde had yet viewed his bobblehead likeness?
Preview: Sharks at Kraken
The Sharks head to the Emerald City to face the Kraken for a Wednesday night game at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sharks are coming off a 5-1 victory over the Senators, while the Kraken are coming off a OT win over the Kings. When: Wednesday, November 23. Time: 7:00pm PT.
SAY WHAT: 'SOME EXTRA JUICE'
The key talking points ahead of tonight's battle with Crosby, Malkin and the Pens. "Just keep playing the same game. We wanted to be good when we left Calgary. Just got back on track and continue on. Even the Tampa Bay game was 2-1 with 15 minutes left. Just want to keep... There are areas we want to get better at and keep working at it."
'KEEPING IT SIMPLE'
WASHINGTON - Yes, Dillon Dube is happy to have scored in back-to-back games. And while tallying his second and third goals of the season was welcome, the fact they helped the Flames grab three of four points in a victory over the Flyers and a shootout loss to the Pens is what really matters to him.
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
Canucks rally past Avalanche with two in third
DENVER -- Ethan Bear broke a tie with eight minutes remaining in the third period, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Bear scored on a slap shot from just inside the blue line during a 4-on-4. "[Sheldon Dries] gets on the wall,...
Dallas Stars loan forward Matej Blumel to Texas
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forward Matej Blumel to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Blumel, 22, has appeared in six games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on...
NHL Buzz: DeSmith of Penguins being evaluated for injury
Seth Jones could return for Blackhawks against Stars. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Casey DeSmith is being evaluated for an upper-body injury. The goalie did not practice with the Penguins on Tuesday after making...
Salming mourned by Maple Leafs, hockey community
TORONTO -- Borje Salming was surrounded by family and friends as he sat in a wheelchair in the tunnel of Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 12, waiting to be honored by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a pregame ceremony. No, he couldn't speak. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou...
