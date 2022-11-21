Roger Wood and Elissa Margolin Talk Easing N.H.’s Affordable Housing Shortage

Read full article on original website
Related
Video Update: Dartmouth Health Children’s Addresses RSV
Lebanon, NH – Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) is a common virus, affecting the airway and lungs, which is seen in high volumes most winters. While RSV is a common virus, many hospitals and emergency rooms across the country are experiencing a much higher number of children needing special care.
The Numbers Tell the Story of NH Elections
Amid the many recounts this week, the Secretary of State’s Office managed to finalize the information on voter checklists throughout the state for the 2022 election. The number of registered voters is considerably smaller than it was after the 2020 general election because checklists were purged — as they are required to do at least once every 10 years — before this election.
Notable New Hampshire Deaths: Three Well-Known Businessmen Left Us Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Melanie Levesque Announces Bid for New Hampshire Secretary of State
CONCORD, NH — Today, Senator Melanie Levesque announced she is running to serve as New Hampshire’s Secretary of State. During her term as the Chair of the Senate Election Law Committee, Levesque was a fierce champion in the State House for strengthening New Hampshire’s election system with modernization reforms and improving election access for all Granite State voters — regardless of their age, color, income, or zip code.
Reps Matt Wilhelm and Alexis Simpson Elected to Democratic House Caucus Leadership
CONCORD — During Thursday’s House organizational caucus, Rep. Matt Wilhelm, D-Manchester, was elected to serve as Democratic, nominee for Speaker. Rep. Alexis Simpson, D-Exeter, will assume duties as chairwoman of the NH House Democratic Victory Campaign Committee. Wilhelm said: “I am grateful to my colleagues in the House...
Making Your Voice Heard – The NH Network: Environment, Energy, Climate
Pat Martin campaigned hard for local NH state representatives who were committed to local action on climate change, but found her candidates on the losing side in those elections. Rather than waiting for the next election, and the uncertain promise that they held Pat has chosen a third path, she has opened up communication with her newly elected representatives with a letter that provides a model we all could use now, to build the relationships needed for change now.
Recount Cliffhanger Day 3: Tie for Rochester House Seat May Impact Balance of Power
CONCORD – A recount for a House seat in Rochester has ended in a tie between incumbent Democrat Chuck Grassie and Republican David Walker darkening the ever-murky waters of which party will control the New Hampshire House of Representatives for the next two years. Walker beat Grassie by one...
Slight Decline in Student Enrollment Continues
CONCORD, NH (Nov. 15, 2022) — The New Hampshire Department of Education on Tuesday released its statewide student enrollment numbers for the fall of 2022. According to the new data, there are now 161,755 students enrolled in New Hampshire’s public schools (including public academies and Joint Maintenance Agreements), compared to 163,600 in 2021-2022 and 163,288 in 2020-2021. Pre-pandemic, student enrollment was at 171,866 during the 2019-2020 school year.
Flip of a Seat in Almost Equally Divided House: Recount Day 1
CONCORD – Recounts began for an almost equally divided legislature in New Hampshire on Monday and in one case, an election flipped from a Republican to a Democrat in Manchester’s Ward 6 based on a single vote. That takes the New Hampshire House divided at 202-198 in favor...
Want to Double Your Donation to InDepthNH.org? Here’s How
Nancy West here, founder of the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism, publisher of InDepthNH.org. I know you get a lot of emails asking for your year-end contribution, and I’m sure there are many worthy organizations that could use your help. But I wanted to take this opportunity to share why we’re different, and why we need your support now more than ever. We are midway through our NH Sustainable News Summit Project and need to raise enough this year to build the business component of this nonprofit so we can eventually pay our own way.
NHPBS Holiday Auction has Hundreds of Gifts to Bid On
DURHAM, NH (November 15, 2022) – The New Hampshire PBS Holiday Auction has gifts in stock for everyone on your holiday gift list. Proceeds support NHPBS, and all bidding is done online, allowing you to browse, bid and buy from anywhere. Bidding on hundreds of items, donated by local businesses and NHPBS supporters, runs through December 5th.
Gerrymandering Makes the Majority the Minority in the NH State House
The voting is over although the final outcome for control of the House will not be official until the 16 recounts are finished at the end of next week. The Senate and Executive Council remain firmly in Republican control although the results would have been different had they not been gerrymandering more than they already were 10 years ago.
Steve Shurtleff running for Speaker of the New Hampshire House
Concord, NH — Joined by more than 60 Democratic lawmakers, longtime Penacook Representative and former Speaker of the New Hampshire House Steve Shurtleff has announced his bid to regain the Speaker’s podium for the 2022-2024 session. The vote to nominate a Speaker will take place at the Democratic Caucus meeting on November 17, 2022.
5 New Police Officer Names Made Public on ‘Laurie List’
See full Attorney General compliance report and latest EES, also known as Laurie List, here: https://www.doj.nh.gov/exculpatory-evidence-schedule/documents/20221107-ees-compliance-report.pdf. After being delayed for more than a month, the Attorney General’s Office says the just released Exculpatory Evidence Schedule, also known as the Laurie List of police officers with sustained credibility in their disciplinary...
New Hampshire Has a Problem
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. Eighty-four years ago, the threat of Nazism became reality, as murder and destruction spread across Germany. Over a 48-hour period,...
NH’s Criminal Defamation Law Found Constitutional After Exeter Man’s Appeal
The Exeter man who was charged with criminal defamation for criticizing a police officer online later argued the law is unconstitutional, but the First Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that false statements do not fall under the First Amendment. Robert Frese was charged with criminal defamation after he placed an...
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Radio Free NH: Time To Put Away the Pappas for Congress Lawn Sign
It’s time to put away my Pappas for Congress lawn sign. It’s my only one. Someone contacted me to ask if I wanted it. I said sure. It showed up a few days later. I had it last time too. It goes well with the fallen leaves, another part of autumn in New Hampshire.
Eversource Hits the Panic Button
Power to the People is a column by Donald M. Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate. Kreis and his staff of four represent the interests of residential utility customers before the NH Public Utilities Commission and elsewhere. Joseph R. Nolan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource, received nearly...
Ski Areas in NH Take Advantage of Cold Weather To Open Lifts
PINKHAM NOTCH – Ski areas throughout the state are taking full advantage of the hard turn in the weather to cold this week, and with the help of some natural snow that fell Tuesday and Wednesday, they plan to start turning lifts as early as Friday. Wildcat in Pinkham...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0