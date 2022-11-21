Read full article on original website
Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m. Big […]
KYTV
$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau
In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state. The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month. However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy. Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN
JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
Original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunite at a Springfield wedding
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A newlywed Springfield couple thrilled their guests when the original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunited to perform the catchy song during their ceremony. Over the weekend, November 19, Patti Crump Lemons and her husband Nick Sibley directed the original performing artists—as well as the voiceover guy—to perform during their […]
Have you ever met a reindeer? Come see this farm this holiday season
VANZANT, Mo. – The Prescott family has been raising reindeer for the past year and is inviting the public to visit the farm after Thanksgiving. In its second year, the Prescott Family Reindeer Farm is offering a fun, unique Christmas tradition for the whole family. “We searched for something new we could bring to the […]
Missouri officials warn of ‘highly pathogenic’ avian flu in southwest MO
Investigators with the United States Department of Agriculture are working with poultry producers in Missouri after a case of highly pathogenic avian flu was discovered in SW Missouri.
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
A Missouri town named One of the Best Places to Buy a Lake House
Lakefront property is at an all-time high, and people are searching high and low for great places to live on the lake. Missouri has thousands of miles of lakefront property but one town in the Show-Me State stands above the rest when it comes to buying a lake house. According...
New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
Today’s a Huge Day For The B-2 Bomber, and In Turn, West Central Missouri
I don't know about you, but every time someone remarks that they see a B-2 Bomber flying overhead... I have to look. Even if we've seen them all a hundred times, even if we look at every picture, even if we've visited when it's on display... it never does quite get old to look at, does it?
Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
KYTV
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
bransontrilakesnews.com
Workforce housing complex opens near Branson strip
A new workforce housing complex has opened near the 76 Strip in Branson, but the complex is hoping to do more than just ease the significant need for affordable housing in Branson. The Penleigh-Branson Row is a new complex of studio and one-bedroom apartments located in the former Angel Inn...
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Letter from former workers at The Kitchen hope to inspire change
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In a letter sent to Ozarksfirst.com, former workers at The Kitchen Inc. are calling out leadership, hoping to catch the eye of the board of trustees. “We wanted to maybe shed some light on to the board of directors on just how the leadership is there, how toxic the culture can be […]
Missouri mystery: The indestructible Pensmore Castle
The person who owns the 72,000-square-foot Pensmore Castle wants it torn down and rebuilt.
