Nixa, MO

Evan Crosby

Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?

Springfield, Mo. - Five bucks just doesn't go as far as it used to, even in the Ozarks. And that's especially true when it comes to going out to eat. Just a few short years ago, nearly every fast food chain had its own $5 value meal. However, amid 40-year high inflation, many restaurants have either had to scrap their value meals or raise their prices.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Restaurants open on Thanksgiving in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thanksgiving Day means lots of food, shopping, and family time. If you want to grab something to eat before the big meal or if you aren’t a fan of your family’s cooking, here’s a list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Alli’s Family – 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Applebee’s – 4 p.m-10 p.m. Big […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

$50,000 Powerball Prize won in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri Lottery player won a $50,000 Powerball prize in the Nov. 7 drawing when their ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball number. The winning ticket was purchased at Kum & Go at 305 W. South St. in Ozark. It...
OZARK, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Check Out This 72,000-Square-Foot Missouri Home, Pensmore Chateau

In the middle of the woods in rural Missouri, a gigantic castle has risen... sort of. Chateau Pensmore is one of the largest homes in the world at 72,215 square feet with 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, big enough to hold about 29 average-sized houses, according to a 2011 KSPR article. It is larger than the White House and over a decade later, it is still under construction in Highlandville, Missouri, 20 miles south of Springfield.
HIGHLANDVILLE, MO
KOLR10 News

One local non-profit faces adversity ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ozark Food Harvest helps families across 28 different counties in Missouri, which is roughly one-third of the state.  The organization has seen an increase of people needing help by 12,000 more per month.  However, this year has been challenging for the non-profit due to the economy.  Jordan Browning, a spokesperson for Ozarks […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Four States Home Page

RANGE LINE BRIDGE IS OPEN

JOPLIN, Mo. – The bridge on South Range Line Rd. is back open. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the opening is about one month early. The re-opening comes just in time for Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers. Drivers using Davis Blvd. and other side streets, experienced serious congestion issues during the closure. […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunite at a Springfield wedding

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A newlywed Springfield couple thrilled their guests when the original cast of the O’Reilly Auto Parts jingle reunited to perform the catchy song during their ceremony. Over the weekend, November 19, Patti Crump Lemons and her husband Nick Sibley directed the original performing artists—as well as the voiceover guy—to perform during their […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

New Baptist Student Union coming to Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The first steps in the process to build a new Baptist Student Union are underway after the former building was demolished on November 17. The building had been boarded up for years, forcing students to find somewhere else to meet up. The demolition paves the way for a new future home. “We […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of several businesses in Missouri is suing the United States Small Business Administration for allegations that he was denied funds from the American Rescue Plan Act because he is a white man. Drew Robertson filed a lawsuit Monday in the Western District Court against the Small Business Administration and The post Burger Haus owner sues Small Business Administration for discrimination of ARPA funds appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Workforce housing complex opens near Branson strip

A new workforce housing complex has opened near the 76 Strip in Branson, but the complex is hoping to do more than just ease the significant need for affordable housing in Branson. The Penleigh-Branson Row is a new complex of studio and one-bedroom apartments located in the former Angel Inn...
BRANSON, MO

