Read full article on original website
Related
coinjournal.net
Litecoin shoots high after a breakout. Why you should buy LTC in a bear market
A relief rally by most cryptocurrencies on Wednesday was welcome after a dull week. As to whether the gains will be sustainable, time will tell. However, Litecoin (LTC/USD) gains were more promising, setting the token among those that could end the year in the green. Litecoin saw increased social interest...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin rebounds slightly after the FOMC but is the cryptocurrency bullish?
The cryptocurrency remains tied to wider crypto concerns. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) rose slightly on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve statement. The cryptocurrency was held to the $16,500 level after a soft stance by the officials. BTC was already gaining ahead of the remarks as investors were optimistic that the Fed would cool down on rate hikes.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin Cash reclaims $110 support. A reason to be optimistic about further gains?
Wednesday’s relief rally among most cryptocurrencies underlined investors’ confidence was crawling back. Crypto tokens, such as Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD), had lost key important levels post the collapse of the FTX exchange. However, the latest bullish rally has helped the token of the Bitcoin fork claim an important level at $110. The cryptocurrency traded at a high of $119 before cooling off slightly. At press time, BCH was trading at $115, above the key support level.
coinjournal.net
Ripple vs. SEC case. Why lawyers predict settlement too soon amid choppy XRP price
Are you wondering when the Ripple case with the SEC will end? Probably, too soon, according to Australian crypto enthusiast and lawyer Bill Morgan. The arguments by Morgan draw from the November 30 date for filing the summary judgement briefs. The other date touted as important for the case is December 02. This is the date when both sides will jointly meet to discuss the case redactions.
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC go back up soon?
Bitcoin price has come under intense pressure in the past few months as investors get extremely fearful about the industry. BTC plunged to a low of $15,718, which is significantly lower than its all-time high of near $70,000. It has fallen by over 26% from its highest level this month, crashing its total market cap to about $302 billion.
coinjournal.net
LTC price soars by 35% this week: Is Litecoin a good investment?
LTC has been one of the best performers in the last seven days and could be set for more rallies over the coming hours and days. The cryptocurrency market is slowly recovering from its recent slump, and Litecoin is leading the way. LTC, the native coin of the Litecoin blockchain, is the best performer amongst the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market cap.
coinjournal.net
Is Shiba Inu now bullish after an 8% surge?
Shiba Inu (SHIB/USD) made an intraday 8% gain on Wednesday to trade at $0.000009. The rise reflected a slightly improved crypto sentiment. Most cryptocurrencies were trading in the green territory, with Bitcoin and Ethereum up 5% and 7%, respectively. However, there are some notable developments for the Shiba Inu network.
coinjournal.net
Avalanche is nearing $10. Why this could be an important make-or-break level
Celebrated DeFi platform Avalanche (AVAX/USD) is having a rough time this year. Having traded at a high of $150 in November 2021, it has failed terribly this year. From its all-time high, AVAX has now crashed by nearly 93% to its current $11.7 price. The cryptocurrency is now headed to $10, a crucial level that could spell stability or doom for the token.
coinjournal.net
Binance Coin price analysis: Here’s why BNB is surging
The Binance Coin price has staged a strong recovery in the past few days as cryptocurrencies bounce back. BNB coin rose to a high of $300, which was the highest level since November 11 of this year. It has rallied by over 18% from its lowest level this month. Why...
coinjournal.net
Voyager token jumps 24%. Here is the reason and potential price action next
Reports of acquisition by Binance.US boosted the token. Voyager (VGX/USD) was at the centre of retail interest on Thursday, witnessing a surge in trading volumes. The cryptocurrency of the embattled crypto firm Voyager Digital was strongly mentioned on social trading platforms. Positive cryptocurrency news was boosting the token of the bankrupt crypto lender.
coinjournal.net
DASH returns 20% in a day. Has the cryptocurrency turned bullish?
Privacy-focused cryptocurrency Dash (DASH/USD) saw increased buyer interest on Wednesday. As cryptocurrencies turned up, the token’s value increased by 20%, one of the strongest. DASH was riding on the positive sentiment, pushing above the $40 resistance. Dash offers an open-source platform for cheap and fast financial transactions in a...
coinjournal.net
Ethereum eyes a break below a yearly low. A price of below $1,000 beckons
Ethereum (ETH/USD) set its yearly low of around $900 in June 2022. Technical indicators show that the cryptocurrency is proceeding to test this low level. As of press time, ETH price was $1,085 with increasing bear momentum. Should the bearish trend continue, ETH could claim a new low in the year.
coinjournal.net
Is BNB safe from crypto meltdown?
The collapse of the FTX exchange, a once “sound” crypto exchange, has sent new shivers in the sector. For a once thriving crypto exchange that was bailing out struggling firms, the collapse was least expected. The crisis has caused massive crypto downturns, and exchange-linked coins have not been spared. But just much damage did the FTX cause to cryptocurrencies like BNB?
coinjournal.net
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is DOGE a bargain or a trap?
Dogecoin price has crawled back in the past few days as the market reflects on the collapse of FTX and Alameda Research. DOGE has also been under pressure following Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, the giant social media company. It was trading at $0.081, which was slightly above this week’s low of $00729.
coinjournal.net
MATIC dips by 2% today despite Polygon’s partnership with CV Labs
Polygon has signed a strategic partnership that would see it help with blockchain development in Africa. MATIC, the native coin of the Polygon ecosystem, is down by roughly 2% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the price of Polygon stands at $0.7919, down by more than 15% over the past seven days.
coinjournal.net
FTX token: What’s happening with the ‘dead’ FTT?
The FTX token has declined more than 76% in the past two weeks and is down 98% from its all-time high. Yet, it’s still higher than its all-time low reached in 2019 and has about $418 in market cap. FTX was seen as one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges...
Global shares mixed as investors eye China virus crisis
TOKYO — (AP) — Global shares were mixed Friday as worries deepened about the regional economy and Japan reported higher-than-expected inflation. France's CAC 40 was little changed, inching down less than 0.1% to 6,704.00. Germany's DAX slipped 0.1% to 14,524.48. Britain's FTSE 100 gained 0.1% to 7,473.46. The future for the S&P 500 gained 0.2% while that for the Dow industrials was up 0.1%.
coinjournal.net
Ankr Network token jumps 6% to resistance. What could happen next?
Ankr Network token rose after becoming a RPC for Sui blockchain. The token could correct despite the intraday gains. Ankr Network (ANKR/USD) witnessed increased investor interest on Thursday, pushing the token up 6%. The gains reflected positive cryptocurrency news. Attention will not shift to whether the token will sustain gains as it hits a key resistance level.
coinjournal.net
Zilliqa price prediction: what’s next after ZIL falls 90%?
Zilliqa price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months. ZIL plunged to a low of $0.020, which was the lowest level since November 2020. This means that the coin is on a path to losing most gains it experienced during the pandemic. It has crashed by more than 90% from its highest point this year.
coinjournal.net
XNO price prediction as Nano goes vertical
The XNO price soared to $1.72, which was the highest level since May 7. At its peak, the coin was up by more than 215% from the lowest level this month. According to CoinMarketCap, Nano has a combined market cap of more than $134 million, making it the 150th biggest coin in the world.
Comments / 0