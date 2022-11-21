Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
Newest WWE Signing Announced
The latest WWE signing has been announced. PEOPLE held an interview with Gabi Butler, a star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, in which she announced that she has signed with WWE. Butler revealed that she attended WWE SummerSlam in Nashville in July, and was ‘blown away’ by the...
Top AEW Star Injured At Full Gear
A new report has emerged regarding an injury sustained by a wrestler at AEW Full Gear this past weekend (November 19). At the event, the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television and faced AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix and Pac).
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
Rumour Killer On WWE Star Being Set To Win Next Year’s Money In The Bank
We recently saw Austin Theory fail to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Raw. Theory became the first person to ever cash in his briefcase on a midcard championship, cashing in on Seth Rollins’ United States Championship. Despite this, and thanks to an attack from Bobby...
WWE Hall Of Famer Reveals AEW Booking Changed Return Match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat has revealed that his return to the ring was changed due to an AEW booking decision. Steamboat will come out of retirement for a match at the November 27 Big Time Wrestling event at Dorton Arena in North Carolina. Steamboat will team with FTR’s...
WWE Star Training Ahead Of Rumored Return (PHOTO)
Former WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has shared a new training photo ahead of her rumored return. Becky Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her SummerSlam bout against Bianca Belair. The following night, Lynch was written off TV following an attack from Damage CTRL. Following reports that Lynch...
Former AEW Star Signs With IMPACT Wrestling
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with IMPACT Wrestling. Alan Angels, now simply going by the name ‘Angels’ recently joined the Violent By Design faction in IMPACT alongside members Deaner, Joe Doering, Kon and leader Eric Young. Angels recently took part in an interview with Paltrocast,...
Report: WWE Raw Star ‘Forced’ To Miss Show
A new report has emerged regarding the reason for WWE star Elias’s absence from a recent episode of WWE Raw. Elias returned as a full-time WWE character on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, after being mostly absent since late-2021. Jeffrey Sciullo, who plays Elias, also wrestled as...
Saraya Reveals Moves She Will Be ‘Cautious’ With Following Return
Saraya has revealed the moves that she won’t be taking following her in-ring return the at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. At the November 19 pay-per-view, Saraya defeated Britt Baker in her first match since December 2017. After announcing her wrestling retirement in April 2018, Saraya was cleared to...
Reason For Top WWE Star’s Rare In-Ring Spots Revealed
A WWE name has revealed the reason behind their rare in-ring spots. Rhea Ripley has become a frontrunner on the WWE women’s roster since aligning with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and later, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. Ripley was out of action for several months after suffering an injury...
WWE Star Breaks Character To Praise Rival
A name who recently returned to WWE has praised a fellow roster member for their character turn. Mia Yim returned to WWE during the November 7 edition of Raw. She quickly aligned herself with The O.C. and became the equalizer to Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley. In a recent interview,...
Former ROH Star Says They Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant
A former ROH star says they made six-man wrestling relevant. Following a stint in Ring of Honor, Kaun found his way to All Elite Wrestling and has quickly become aligned with Prince Nana, Toa Liona and Brian Cage in the Embassy. Prior to this run in the Embassy, Kaun was...
WWE Star On Turning Down Top Hollywood Roles
A WWE star has described turning down a number of big Hollywood roles including being offered Mortal Kombat and Stranger Things. One WWE star has commented on actually turning down roles in Hollywood to favor his time as a fighter. In a new interview with Sidewalk Entertainment on YouTube, WWE...
Wrestling Legend Explains Why They Are Coming Out Of Retirement
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat has discussed his reasons for coming out of retirement for one final match. The legendary wrestler will team up with FTR to face Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner for one final bout in the squared circle. The...
WWE Undoes Name Change For Raw Star?
WWE has now seemingly reversed the name change for a recently returned Raw star. Mia Yim returned to WWE alongside the OC on the November 7 episode of Raw, as their answer to the ‘Rhea Problem’. In interviews since, Gallows, Anderson and AJ Styles have referred to Mia...
Top WWE Star Comments On Bringing Competitive Mindset To The Company
A top WWE star has commented on bringing their competitive mindset to the company. Even before her signing with WWE, Bianca Belair has long been a premier athlete during her collegiate career at Tennessee. Belair earned All-SEC and All-American honors during her college days. Since then, “The E.S.T. of WWE”...
Former WWE Star Would Love To Be Involved In Potential Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Match
A potential WrestleMania 39 clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock has been highly speculated all year. The match has been teased by both Reigns and the Rock in interviews. The match was also heavily teased during an episode of ‘Young Rock’, with the clip going viral and getting the wrestling world talking when it first aired.
