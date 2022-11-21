Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Newest WWE Signing Announced
The latest WWE signing has been announced. PEOPLE held an interview with Gabi Butler, a star of the Netflix show ‘Cheer’, in which she announced that she has signed with WWE. Butler revealed that she attended WWE SummerSlam in Nashville in July, and was ‘blown away’ by the...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Injured At Full Gear
A new report has emerged regarding an injury sustained by a wrestler at AEW Full Gear this past weekend (November 19). At the event, the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) made their return to AEW television and faced AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle (Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix and Pac).
wrestletalk.com
Another WWE Return Slated For Survivor Series
Another WWE return is slated for Survivor Series this Saturday. As previously reported, various WWE stars and legends are expected to be at this Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. One such star includes the planned fifth member of Team Belair in the Women’s War Games match at Survivor...
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason WWE Star Hasn’t Wrestled Recently
The reason why a WWE star has not wrestled recently has been revealed. Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley has not seen much in-ring action in recent months. Despite being an imposing member of Judgment Day, she has often interfered from the sidelines to assist fellow faction members, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Provides Update On Rampage Injury Scare
An AEW name has provided an update following a Rampage injury scare. Earlier it was reported that an AEW wrestler was seemingly injured during the taping of AEW Rampage on November 23. Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) challenged FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) for the ROH Tag...
wrestletalk.com
Dominik Mysterio Attacks Rey Mysterio At Home On Thanksgiving (Video)
Dominik Mysterio betrayed his own father Rey Mysterio when he attacked him back at the Clash at the Castle event in September. Since then, Dominik has become a member of the Judgment Day alongside Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley. Dominik has thrown away his relationship with his father...
wrestletalk.com
Rumour Killer On WWE Star Being Set To Win Next Year’s Money In The Bank
We recently saw Austin Theory fail to cash in his Money In The Bank contract on Raw. Theory became the first person to ever cash in his briefcase on a midcard championship, cashing in on Seth Rollins’ United States Championship. Despite this, and thanks to an attack from Bobby...
wrestletalk.com
Rhea Ripley Says Top WWE Star & Her Want To Be The Next Steve Austin And The Rock
Rhea Ripley says a top WWE star and her want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock. Dating back to their time in NXT, Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair have a ton of history together. The two women have gone one-on-one a few times, including being the final...
wrestletalk.com
Reason For Top WWE Star’s Rare In-Ring Spots Revealed
A WWE name has revealed the reason behind their rare in-ring spots. Rhea Ripley has become a frontrunner on the WWE women’s roster since aligning with Finn Balor, Damien Priest and later, Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day. Ripley was out of action for several months after suffering an injury...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Challenges Elon Musk To A Match
After his already tumultuous week, now a WWE star has challenged embattled Twitter owner to a match. Could Elon Musk join the ranks of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny to become the latest celeb to hop into a WWE ring?. I mean, probably not but it didn’t stop one NXT...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Kicked Out Of Faction
On tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite (November 23) an AEW star saw one member return to a faction, while another one got kicked out!. Appearing in a backstage segment to talk about their recent altercation backstage at a Bow Wow meet and greet, Jade Cargill and the Baddies were back at full force.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Files New Trademark For Top Faction
WWE has filed a new trademark for one of their top factions. According to the USPTO listing, WWE filed a new trademark on November 21 for ‘The Bloodline.’. THE BLOODLINE™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts.
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Says They Treat Every Match Like It’s WrestleMania
A top WWE star says they treat every match like it’s WrestleMania. Sheamus has been an important fixture on the WWE roster since his debut in 2009. He is a former four-time world champion, Mr. Money In The Bank and King of the Ring. After 13 years on the...
wrestletalk.com
Report: WWE Raw Star ‘Forced’ To Miss Show
A new report has emerged regarding the reason for WWE star Elias’s absence from a recent episode of WWE Raw. Elias returned as a full-time WWE character on the October 17 edition of WWE Raw, after being mostly absent since late-2021. Jeffrey Sciullo, who plays Elias, also wrestled as...
wrestletalk.com
Former ROH Star Says They Made Six-Man Wrestling Relevant
A former ROH star says they made six-man wrestling relevant. Following a stint in Ring of Honor, Kaun found his way to All Elite Wrestling and has quickly become aligned with Prince Nana, Toa Liona and Brian Cage in the Embassy. Prior to this run in the Embassy, Kaun was...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Name Set To Be At WWE Survivor Series
A WWE Hall of Famer is set to be backstage at Survivor Series. This Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event will feature the legendary War Games match coming to the main roster for the first time with a men’s and women’s edition of the stipulation. Ahead of...
wrestletalk.com
Changes To Upcoming Edition Of SmackDown On December 2
Changes to the TV scheduling of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on December 2 have emerged. As per PWInsider, the December 2 edition of Friday Night SmackDown will not air on FOX and will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) instead. The reason for the change is due to FOX coverage...
wrestletalk.com
AEW To Air Footage During Dynamite Of Incident Involving Top Star
AEW has confirmed that they will air footage of an incident that recently took place involving a rapper and one of AEW’s top names. The TBS Champion, Jade Cargill, has been involved in a Twitter feud with Bow Wow over the last few weeks. The feud seemingly culminated face...
wrestletalk.com
Three Matches Set For November 26 NXT Level Up
WWE has announced three matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up (November 26). The matches for the show were taped prior to this week’s episode of NXT. The first match set for the show pits Tank Ledger, a recent NXT Level Up regular, against Xyon Quinn.
wrestletalk.com
Actor Cast To Play Ric Flair In ‘The Iron Claw’ Film
An actor has been cast to play Ric Flair in the upcoming film, “The Iron Claw”. The upcoming biopic centered on the Von Erich family has garnered a lot of attention as of late after the recent casting of new AEW World Champion MJF. On November 22, Deadline...
