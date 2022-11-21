ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

EU fails to defuse tense situation between Serbia and Kosovo

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NtmVj_0jJ3Bh8D00

BRUSSELS — (AP) — The European Union's top diplomat held eight hours of fruitless talks Monday with the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo and blamed them for their failure to settle a dispute over vehicle license plate.

Amid rising tensions between the Balkans neighbors, the EU's high representative, Josep Borrell, invited Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti to Brussels for emergency talks.

Borrell said after the meeting that both leaders had the responsibility “to urgently de-escalate" but that both parties had shown “unconstructive behavior” and a lack of respect for their international legal obligations.

“And this goes in particular for Kosovo,” he said. “This sends a very negative political signal.”

“Unfortunately they did not agree to a solution today," he said.

The EU-backed Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, which is aimed at normalizing relations between the neighbors and former foes in the Western Balkans, has been at a virtual standstill for years. The EU warned Serbia and Kosovo last week that they are on the edge of a precipice and must resolve their dispute or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.

Long-simmering tensions between Serbia and its former province mounted again in recent weeks over the Kosovo government’s decision to ban Serbian-issued license plates, matching Serbia's earlier ban on Kosovo license plates.

Under the ban, about 6,300 ethnic Serbs owning cars with number plates deemed to be illegal in Kosovo were to be warned until Monday, then fined for the following two months. Beginning on April 21, they would only be permitted to drive with temporary local plates.

On Nov. 5, 10 Serb lawmakers, 10 prosecutors and 576 police officers in Kosovo’s northern Mitrovica region resigned over the move.

Borrell said he put forward a proposal that was only accepted by Vucic and pledged to keep trying hard for a solution.

“I now expect Kosovo to immediately suspend further stages related to the re-registration of vehicles in north Kosovo,” Borrell said, adding that he asked Serbia to suspend issuing new license plates with acronyms of Kosovo cities.

Kurti blamed Borrell for focusing solely on the license plates instead of the full normalization of ties between the neighbors.

“I am ready to come back and talk based on the same agenda: final agreement on fully normalizing ties, which at the center has the bilateral recognition, and other current issues of different character, like the case of the number plates,” Kurti told journalists. “One cannot do without the other.”

Vucic said Kurti was responsible for the failure of the meeting.

“Sleepless nights are ahead of us,” he said.

Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani accused Borrell of "accommodating the aggressor and introducing a totally distorted reality.” Osmani reminded Borrell of at least 15 allegedly unfulfilled agreements from Serbia since the start of the negotiations 11 years ago.

“Peace and stability cannot be achieved by accommodating those who have hegemonist ambitions," she said on social media.

The issue of Kosovo’s independence sparked a 1998-99 war in which about 13,000 people died. Serbia launched a brutal crackdown to curb a separatist rebellion by the territory’s ethnic Albanians. NATO bombed Serbia in 1999 to end the war.

Kosovo unilaterally broke away from Serbia in 2008. The Serbian government, with support from China and Russia, has refused to acknowledge Kosovo’s statehood. The United States and most of its European allies recognize Kosovo as an independent country.

With the resignations this month of the ethnic Serbs, there are fewer than 50 Kosovo-Albanian police officers manning police stations in the Mitrovica region, Borrell said.

“This leaves a very dangerous security vacuum — a vacuum on the ground — in an already very fragile situation," he said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expressed disappointment at the meeting's failure and called for “pragmatic solutions" in a message posted on Twitter. Stoltenberg said “escalation must be avoided," adding that the NATO-led mission in Kosovo, known as KFOR, “remains vigilant."

___

Llazar Semini in Tirana, Albania, and Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Action News Jax

Central European PMs stress shared ties amid friction on war

KOSICE, Slovakia — (AP) — The leaders of four Central European countries meeting in a regional summit in Slovakia Thursday emphasized the issues that tie them together and downplayed divisive ones. The prime ministers of the Visegrad Four countries — Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary —...
Action News Jax

EU nations fail to close rift on gas prices as cold sets in

BRUSSELS — (AP) — On winter's doorstep, European Union nations again failed to bridge bitter disagreements over a natural gas price cap Thursday as they struggle to effectively shield 450 million citizens from massive increases in their utility bills. An emergency meeting of energy ministers only showed how...
Action News Jax

EU-Med forum: South needs investment, immigration policies

MADRID — (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the...
Interesting Engineering

Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border

In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Associated Press

China’s Xi pledges support for Cuba on ‘core interests’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Cuban counterpart pledged mutual support over their fellow communist states’ “core interests” Friday at a meeting further hailing a return to face-to-face diplomacy by Beijing. In comments to Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez, Xi said China hoped to “strengthen...
Action News Jax

Bombed, not beaten: Ukraine's capital flips to survival mode

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Residents of Ukraine's bombed capital clutched empty bottles in search of water and crowded into cafés for power and warmth Thursday, switching defiantly into survival mode after new Russian missile strikes a day earlier plunged the city and much of the country into the dark.
Action News Jax

EXPLAINER: How could allies help Netanyahu beat charges?

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to return to office, from where he could try to make his yearslong legal troubles disappear through new legislation advanced by his far-right and ultra-Orthodox allies. Critics say such a legal crusade is an assault on Israel's democracy.
Action News Jax

UK voters warm to new leader Sunak, but not to his party

LONDON — (AP) — Rishi Sunak has been Britain's prime minister for a month. In the tumultuous world of U.K. politics in 2022, that's an achievement. Sunak, who took office a month ago Friday on Oct. 25, has steadied the nation after the brief term of predecessor Liz Truss. Britain's first prime minister of color, Sunak has stabilized the economy, reassured allies from Washington to Kyiv and even soothed the European Union after years of sparring between Britain and the bloc.
WASHINGTON STATE
Action News Jax

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia's jubilant players ran in all directions around him after pulling off one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina. The South American champions...
Action News Jax

Richarlison's goals help Brazil beat Serbia 2-0 at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Action News Jax

Saudis jubilant after World Cup win over Argentina

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Saudi Arabia fans at the World Cup were in disbelief after their team shocked Argentina on Tuesday, setting off jubilant scenes in Qatar and the Saudi capital. After one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history, fans flooded the streets outside Lusail...
Action News Jax

Neymar injured, Richarlison scores for Brazil at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — With Neymar limping off the field with an ankle injury, Richarlison came through for the “Seleção.”. A spectacular acrobatic kick followed an easy tap-in from close range as Richarlison scored both goals in Brazil's 2-0 victory over Serbia on Thursday at the World Cup.
Action News Jax

Crying Neymar injures ankle during Brazil's World Cup win

LUSAIL, Qatar — (AP) — Brazil forward Neymar had ice taped to his ankle and was crying on the bench after being substituted in the team's 2-0 win over Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday. Neymar injured his right ankle in the second half and was substituted...
Action News Jax

Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Breel Embolo's goal lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the World Cup on Thursday and he kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born. The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy