Richmond, VA

Gametime Henrico: Nov. 14-20, 2022

By Daniel Guiliani, Special to the Citizen
 2 days ago
Deep Run High School

Running back Colby Taylor and Linebacker Matt David were selected for this year’s Big River Rivalry All-Star football game, which will take place Dec. 17 at Randolph-Macon College.

Freeman High School

The Mavericks’ football team finished its season in the Region 5C semifinals after a 33-10 loss to Virginia’s top-ranked team, 12-0 Highland Springs. The Mavs gave the Springers a run for their money early in the game, trailing just 14-10 at the half. The Mavericks’ defense held strong, and the special teams unit got creative with a fake field goal that turned into a touchdown. Freeman finished its strong season with a record of 9-3 and produced multiple All-Region 5C players. Errick Britt Jr. was named a second team defensive lineman, Jason Abbey was named a first team defensive end, Alex Brann was named a third team offensive lineman, Jake Lohmann was named a second team defensive back, and Jefferson Meade was named a second team linebacker.

Two Freeman athletes made their college decisions this week: Finn Whipple, a baseball standout who committed to the University of Virginia; and Miguel Martin, a two sport athlete, who committed to play baseball at Hampden-Sydney College. Martin also has made noise on the football field this year and was selected as a third team All-Region 5C running back.

Glen Allen High School

The Glen Allen boys’ volleyball team defended its state title with a 3-2 victory over James River. The first set went to James River, 25-20, but the Jags bounced back with two straight wins in sets two (25-20) and three (26-24). James River tied things up with a set four win (25-23) to set up one final set that would crown the state champions. Glen Allen finished its magical season with a 16-14 win in set five to win the state championship to conclude a perfect record of 26-0.

The Jaguars’ football team lost their Region 5C semifinal game to L.C Bird 42-0. The Skyhawks had a lead of 14-0 by the end of the first half, then put the game away with 28 points in the second half. Glen Allen was held to just 35 yards and only two first downs on the night. The Jags finished their season with a record of 6-6.

Godwin High School

The Eagles had multiple athletes receive All-Region honors for the 2022 fall season. In football, Nathan Mcneel was selected as a first team All-Region offensive lineman. Nick Clark was selected as a first team All-Region wide receiver and a second team All-Region defensive back. Tristan Gill was named a first team All-Region defensive lineman, and Logan Rhoades was selected to the second team and third team for offensive and defensive all-purpose, respectively.

In cheering, Maddie Collins and Raelyn Wade-Fisher were named first team All-State. Chloe Hubbard and Lily McGinnis were selected to the second team All-State team.

Henrico High School

Warrior standout Sean Macon was selected for the Big River Rivalry All-Star football game, which will be played Dec. 17 at Randolph-Macon College. Macon has shown significant potential as a dual threat quarterback during his senior campaign, and he is gaining the interest of a number of colleges, with offers from Dean College, St. Vincent, and Doane University,

Hermitage High School

Football standouts Breon Gunnell and Nate James were selected to the North roster of the Big River Rivalry All-Star football game that will be played Dec. 17. Gunnell also was selected as a second team All-Region 5C defensive back, while James was named a first team All-Region 5C offensive lineman.

Highland Springs High School

The Springers (12-0) kept their perfect season alive with a 33-10 victory over a strong Freeman Mavericks team (9-3). After taking a narrow 14-10 lead into halftime, the Springers exploded in the second half. Khristian Martin connected with Noah Jenkins on an 18-yard passing touchdown to make it 20-10 by the end of the third quarter, then Aziz Foster-Powell punched in a two-yard rushing touchdown to make it 26-10, and Elijah Williams rushed 23 yards to the house to seal the deal. The Springers now will move on to play L.C. Bird (9-3) in the Region 5C championship game.

Tucker High School

Wide receiver Cameron Williams and offensive lineman Grayson Starrett were selected to the North roster of the Big River Rivalry All-Star game for their consistently high level of play throughout the season.

Varina High School

The Blue Devils’ football team saw its season end with a 31-14 loss to King George (12-0) last week. After trailing 14-0 going into halftime, Varina started to bounce back after a 52-yard touchdown pass from Myles Derricott to Vy’Sean Royster made it 14-7. In the fourth quarter, Derricott found the endzone again, except this time it was a rushing touchdown from eight yards out to make things interesting at 17-14. From there on out, though, it was King George that took control, scoring 14 unanswered points to defeat the defending state champions. Varina finishes the year with a record 10-2.

Cross country standout Jillian Sisk of Varina signed her national letter of intent to continue her academic and athletic career at Virginia Military Institute. Sisk had personal best times of 5:13.03 in the 1600m, 11:18.33 in the 3200m, and 19:22 in the 5000m, and placed fourth overall in the Region 4B cross country championships.

