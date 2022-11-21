When Vanderbilt acquired Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon three years ago, there was a Cancer Center that had been built in the hospital, but never occupied. Just over a year ago a technologically advanced Cancer Center was opened in the shell of the previous structure providing patients in Wilson and adjacent counties an alternative to driving into congested Nashville for treatment. The new center has made cancer treatment for these patients much easier.

