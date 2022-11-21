I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: when sister singers Ann Hampton Callaway and Liz Callaway join their unique voices in song, I will always remain astonished that two such different sounds make such beautiful music together. Ann’s deep and sultry tones offset by Liz’s sweet and bell-like clarity offer harmonies of effortless beauty. It is nothing less than awe-inspiring to have them back again at 54 Below for a week’s worth of Thanksgiving shows, where they exhibit a symmetry as satisfying as a roasted turkey and homemade stuffing (with some sly cranberry sauce on the side).

