Read full article on original website
Related
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
Lamont announces Commissioner for next term's Connecticut Department of Transportation
CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday his plans to appoint Garrett Eucalitto as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Transportation when he begins his second term in office. Eucalitto will succeed Joseph Giulietti, who will leave state service in January. “Garrett has the bold vision and...
Connecticut GOP chair points to 'a number of successes' for Republican Party in the 2022 election
Connecticut Republicans weren't able to win any statewide office elections in November because of the difficulty in beating incumbents like Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont, the state GOP chair said. Connecticut Republican Chair Ben Proto said if you don't give voters a reason to vote out incumbents, running against one is...
Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles
Connecticut launches campaign to recruit new state healthcare workers as both government and private sector struggle to fill jobs. The post Lamont announces campaign to recruit state healthcare workers as industry struggles appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
CT essential workers waiting to learn if they’ll receive $1,000 bonuses are stuck in a debate between Gov. Ned Lamont, businesses and labor.
NBC Connecticut
State Police Records Problems: Hopes to Simplify Multi-Step Process
Connecticut has pledged to make law enforcement more transparent. NBC Connecticut Investigates put that to the test, seeing what it takes to get the documents and background material associated with three incidents this summer involving state troopers. On July 24, a young woman in Brookfield reported to Connecticut State Police...
DoingItLocal
ATTORNEY GENERAL TONG ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO OPTIMUM FOLLOWING HUNDREDS OF CONSUMER COMPLAINTS
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced he has opened an investigation under the Connecticut Unfair Trade Practices Act into Altice Optimum following nearly 500 consumer complaints regarding slow internet speeds, hidden fees, and unacceptable technical support. Many complaints to the Office of the Attorney General involved consumers...
I95 Rock
Attorney General Investigating CT Internet Service Provider, Nutmeg State Ranks Top 10 For Speed
According to FOX 61, CT Attorney General William Tong is investigating Optimum Cable after hundreds of complaints from CT residents. Altice is the parent company to Optimum, the one Tong will be looking into. His office made the announcement on Monday. Ton released a statement that read:. Customers have a...
milfordmirror.com
Connecticut's high electricity costs are a nagging problem. What will it take to fix it?
Despite the shock of a nearly 50–percent increase in electric prices announced by Connecticut’s two largest utilities last week, ratepayers in the Constitution State are no strangers to paying more for electricity — a nagging problem that experts and state leaders say could take up to a decade or more to solve.
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
Lamont calls for special session to vote on extending gas tax holiday
They will vote on extending the gas tax holiday for six more months as well as free bus service.
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
Do You Need a Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Connecticut?
I remember my dad's friends joking around in the 70's & 80's about how they had to find a new place to live, because they were approaching 10 years of living with their girlfriends. Dangerously close to a Common-Law Marriage. I always thought it existed in Connecticut, it does, in a way.
Connecticut must continue to feed all kids in school
Thanksgiving is tomorrow, and it is one of the most wholesome days of the year: so many of us cook, eat and spend precious time with our loved ones. But it is also a day when the inequities in our community are abundantly clear: there are those who have food to eat, and there are […]
onthewater.com
Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022
Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
This Is The Best Cheeseburger In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best cheeseburgers in every US state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
Connecticut Supreme Court rules that man accused of killing Yale grad student can request a lower bond
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man accused of killing a Yale graduate student last year in New Haven can now ask a judge to allow him to pay 10% of his $20 million bond in cash, according to an advance opinion released from the Connecticut Supreme Court Tuesday afternoon. Qinwuan Pan’s legal team filed […]
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
Comments / 5