ESPN's College GameDay headed to Columbus for Ohio State vs. Michigan

By Phil Harrison
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
We’re beginning to wonder if there’s anyone in the media NOT going to be in Columbus this coming Saturday when Ohio State hosts Michigan. “The Game” is set to kick off as Fox’s Big Noon Game of the Week with the Big Noon Kickoff crew in attendance and all that goes with that.

And now, in case you missed it, ESPN’s College GameDay, and all the hoopla that goes with the fan-favorite, long-running production will also be on the banks of the Olentangy competing for space and viewers.

There are going to be a lot of Ohio State and Michigan personalities too with the media members taking part. From Fox, you have former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and former Wolverine all-timer Charles Woodson, while College GameDay has Desmond Howard and his horrible takes on the set with former Buckeye quarterback Kirk Herbstreit.

There’s no word on who the celebrity guest picker will be yet for College GameDay, but let’s hope the show does much better than what we’ve seen so far this year.

LeBron anyone?

So, I guess if you are into these pregame shows, get down to the ‘Shoe, grab your signs and get ready to give some of those Michigan men on set a very warm welcome if you know what I mean.

