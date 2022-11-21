Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
NBA
24 Seconds presented by Ibotta: Jonas Valanciunas on his unique favorite sports, playing for Lithuania
New Orleans’ opponent tomorrow on Black Friday is a very familiar one for Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas, who spent two-plus seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, highlighted by a playoff appearance in 2021 (he was also on the squad that participated in a play-in game vs. Portland in 2020). The starting center has plenty to be thankful for on this national holiday, including playing in his 11th NBA season and having the opportunity to suit for the Lithuanian national men’s basketball team many times in international competition:
NBA
Why the Detroit Pistons are continuing award-winning SHOP313 program to boost Michigan small businesess
April Anderson opened Good Cakes and Bakes in 2013 to provide fresh baked goods to the northwest Detroit community. . During a summer visit to the café' located on Livernois Avenue in the heart of Detroit’s historic Avenue of Fashion district, it’s apparent that she’s still achieving that goal.
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Nov. 23, 2022
New Orleans (10-7) launches a two-game Southwest Division road trip – which actually will consist of separate one-game excursions, due to Thanksgiving in between – with a Wednesday 7 p.m. game at San Antonio (6-12). Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on Bally Sports and WRNO 99.5 FM. Tomorrow night, the Pelicans will travel to Memphis in advance of Friday's road game against the Grizzlies.
NBA
Erin Summers recaps the win over Golden State, state of the roster | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer are joined by Pelicans team reporter Erin Summers (6:00) who gives her unique perspective on reporting from the sidelines, the intricate connections she sees, the big win over the Golden State Warriors, and the differences between reporting on the NBA and NFL.
NBA
8 Interesting Orlando Magic Player Statistics So Far
In November so far, Franz Wagner is averaging 22.0 points on 53.3 percent overall shooting, 41.7 percent 3-point shooting, and 87.5 percent free throw shooting. Despite missing three of Orlando’s last four games with a plantar fascia strain, Wendell Carter Jr. is also having an excellent November. This month, he’s averaging 18.8 points on 55.9 percent overall shooting, 46.4 percent 3-point shooting, and 86.8 percent free throw shooting.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 11.24.2022
FINAL FROM MILWAUKEE: Bulls 118, Bucks 113. (Bulls 8-10, 3-5 on the road). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan 36pts. Bucks: Antetokounmpo: 36 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond 8. Bucks: Portis:. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls:DeRozan: 8. Bucks: Holiday: 11. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The Bulls recorded a season high 12 block shots...
NBA
"We Win Together" | Utah Welcomes Back Bogdanovic As They Face Detroit On Wednesday
Before they gorge themselves in Thanksgiving feasts with their families on Thursday, Utah has some business to take care of first. The Jazz will look to get back to their winning ways when they host the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.
NBA
Rally the Vote Student Edition Brings Civic Engagement to Golden 1 Center
The Sacramento Kings, California Secretary of State’s Office and When We All Vote Team Up to Encourage Next Generation of Voters to Make their Voices Heard. On November 8, 2022, as the NBA paused all games on Election Day for the first time to promote voting, the Kings partnered with the California Secretary of State’s office and When We All Vote to host “Rally the Vote Student Edition” at Golden 1 Center. The goal of the event was to educate local students about the importance of civic engagement.
NBA
Clippers vs. Warriors Betting Preview: Can Golden State Cover Double Digits?
Odds via FanDuel. Get up-to-the-minute NBA odds here. It seemed things were really moving in the right direction for the Clippers with three straight wins, but injuries have once again thrown cold water on an otherwise great story. With the Clippers’ depth put to the test here on Wednesday, is...
NBA
Early stats on 'take fouls' & bench decorum rule changes
Not everyone in the NBA is thrilled about the greater penalty attached this season to “take” fouls, those intentional, fast-break thwarting violations that spoil some of the sport’s most entertaining moments before they even get started. Dallas’ Spencer Dinwiddie, Denver’s Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and more...
NBA
"A Cool Experience To Have" | Clarkson Moves Into Fifth All-Time In Jazz Three-Pointers
It’s been quite the season for Jordan Clarkson. Just 20 games in and he’s the leading catalyst for the surprising Jazz. Despite adding 10 new players and a new head coach — and one of the league’s most difficult schedules — Utah sits at 12-8 and in fourth place in the Western Conference (.5 game out of first).
NBA
PODCAST » On The Road Again On The Blazers Balcony, Episode 68
Greetings from Cleveland. After the Trail Blazers held their first road practice since the fledgling days of the 2022-23 season, you humble podcast crew of Brooke Olzendam, she of Trail Blazers TV, and I, Casey Holdahl of Trailblazers.com, fired up the mobile studio to record another edition of The Blazers Balcony from the team hotel, which you can listen/subscribe to below...
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Tough Week For Portland Results In A Slight Decline In Ranks Heading Into Week Six
The Trail Blazers returned home for week five facing San Antonio, Brooklyn and Utah at the Moda Center. Portland finished the week 1-2 dropping two close games on Thursday and Saturday. The homestand began on Nov. 15 as the Spurs rolled into town. Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard and Anfernee Simons...
NBA
Rival Report: Inexperienced Spurs dealing with many ups and downs early in 2022-23
To help preview Wednesday’s Southwest Division matchup between New Orleans and San Antonio (7 p.m., Bally Sports, WRNO 99.5 FM), we caught up with NBA.com writer Michael C. Wright, who covers this geographic region of the league for the site. Wright also authors the “Kia MVP ladder” for NBA.com, listing a familiar name from the Southwest Division (Luka Doncic) in the No. 1 spot on the most recent update.
NBA
"Have To Do A Better Job" | Jazz Struggle On Defense, Fall To Detroit On Wednesday Night
Despite an impressive offensive performance, Utah couldn't string together enough stops defensively and fell 125-116 to Detroit on Wednesday night. "I thought we played pretty good basketball in the second half," head coach Will Hardy said. "As a team, I thought we got to where we are by having a chip on our shoulders. … I do not think we had that chip on our shoulders tonight."
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers vs Nets
Friday, Nov. 25 at 8:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Indiana Pacers (10-7) aim to break a tied season series against the Brooklyn Nets (9-10) Friday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana beat Brooklyn 125-116 on Oct. 29 before falling to the Nets 116-109 on Oct. 31. Both games were played...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 129, Spurs 110
Pelicans (11-7), Spurs (6-13) Zion Williamson delivered major damage in the paint, Devonte’ Graham bombed in shots from the outside and Jonas Valanciunas did a little of both Wednesday, leading New Orleans to a one-sided road win in San Antonio. The Pelicans handled business quickly before traveling back to the Crescent City for Thanksgiving festivities, going up by double digits in the opening quarter and building a 66-47 halftime edge. New Orleans went over the 100-point mark by the end of the third period, notching a second straight blowout victory over a Western Conference opponent. Williamson racked up 30 of his 32 points in the first three quarters, while Graham drilled five three-pointers in the opening half and finished with six treys among his 21 points. Valanciunas added four long balls, scoring 17 first-half points and finishing with 22.
NBA
Pistons pull off Utah-Denver double in back-to-back dazzlers
Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 125-116 win over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. DOUBLE THE FUN – Happy Thanksgiving, indeed! The turkey the Pistons feast on in Phoenix on their day off – after the most impressive back-to-back sweep of the NBA season – will be especially succulent, one suspects. After recording their best win of the season 24 hours earlier against a fully staffed Denver roster, the Pistons might have been expected to take a deep breath and get their doors blown off by the NBA’s biggest surprise team, Utah, a team that began the night in a virtual tie atop the Western Conference with Phoenix. But the Pistons took every punch Utah administered and still took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, saw the Jazz pull within three points twice inside the final six minutes and still repelled every push. It was the first time the Pistons have won consecutive games this season and they did it against two of the best teams in the West on consecutive nights – and at altitude, to boot. Want more to put the improbability of the win in perspective? The Pistons were 6-36 in Salt Lake City since the Jazz relocated to Utah in 1979. Kevin Knox hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the 3-point line. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 19 points and hit 9 of 10 shots as the Pistons got balanced scoring and major contributions from the bench for a third straight game. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came from the Jazz in trade on the eve of training camp, scored 23 points.
NBA
Kia Rookie Ladder: Jaden Ivey getting crash course in NBA
A month isn’t a season and a season isn’t a career. Still, no matter how small this sample size seems, there’s a lot more to go on in evaluating the NBA’s newest players than there was five weeks ago. And while we’ve been learning about them...
