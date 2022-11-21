Three quick observations from Wednesday night’s 125-116 win over the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena. DOUBLE THE FUN – Happy Thanksgiving, indeed! The turkey the Pistons feast on in Phoenix on their day off – after the most impressive back-to-back sweep of the NBA season – will be especially succulent, one suspects. After recording their best win of the season 24 hours earlier against a fully staffed Denver roster, the Pistons might have been expected to take a deep breath and get their doors blown off by the NBA’s biggest surprise team, Utah, a team that began the night in a virtual tie atop the Western Conference with Phoenix. But the Pistons took every punch Utah administered and still took an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter, saw the Jazz pull within three points twice inside the final six minutes and still repelled every push. It was the first time the Pistons have won consecutive games this season and they did it against two of the best teams in the West on consecutive nights – and at altitude, to boot. Want more to put the improbability of the win in perspective? The Pistons were 6-36 in Salt Lake City since the Jazz relocated to Utah in 1979. Kevin Knox hit a career-high six 3-pointers and scored a season-high 21 points, hitting 6 of 8 from the 3-point line. Marvin Bagley III scored a season-high 19 points and hit 9 of 10 shots as the Pistons got balanced scoring and major contributions from the bench for a third straight game. Bojan Bogdanovic, who came from the Jazz in trade on the eve of training camp, scored 23 points.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO