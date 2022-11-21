Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford re-entered the concussion protocol, according to sources of ProFootballTalk. Rams head coach Sean McVay has refrained from saying Stafford has a concussion, but the veteran quarterback is reportedly back in protocol for the second time in less than a week. McVay said they would wait for more information before discussing the possibility of shutting Stafford down for the remainder of the season. Bryce Perkins replaced Stafford during the Rams' loss to the New Orleans Saints last week, so he could make his first career start in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

