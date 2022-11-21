ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KIXS FM 108

Related
RadarOnline

Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance

Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
SheKnows

Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows

What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place.  The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
KIXS FM 108

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]

Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
NASHVILLE, TN
KIXS FM 108

Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery

Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
KIXS FM 108

Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’

Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
TEXAS STATE
KIXS FM 108

Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
KIXS FM 108

Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]

New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
KIXS FM 108

2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List

The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
KIXS FM 108

Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’

Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
KIXS FM 108

How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break

Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.
KIXS FM 108

Victoria, TX
