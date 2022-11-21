Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Jennifer Lopez’s Latest Display of Marital Bliss With Ben Affleck Is Raising Some Eyebrows
What is it about Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck that has people feeling in some type of way? For Bennifer fans, it’s all about having that love return to you after years apart. For their critics, the couple’s latest video reminds them of why it didn’t work in the first place. The TikTok clip shows Lopez sitting in Affleck’s lap while he chomps on gum (hey, fresh breath is a priority). They cuddled in as close as possible — awkwardly close to the camera lens — while a young British child is heard in the voiceover, “Girls, I did it! I’ve...
Luke Combs Admits He Was ‘So Nervous’ About the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year Category
The higher a star's career soars, the farther they have to fall — and Luke Combs admits that the pressure was getting to him as he walked into Wednesday night's CMA Awards ceremony (Nov. 9). Combs' career so far has been historic: He's got an unprecedented 14-single streak of...
Watch Toby Keith’s Entire BMI Icon Award Acceptance Speech
Toby Keith worked the BMI Country Awards stage like a paid public speaker in accepting his BMI Icon Award on Tuesday (Nov. 8). The full 12-minute acceptance speech includes several stories and lessons for the next generation. It's also heavy on gratitude. The moment also marks his first country music...
Chase Rice Announces New Album, ‘I Hate Cowboys and All Dogs Go to Hell’
Everything about Chase Rice's new album announcement is deeply personal. The "Way Down Yonder" singer revealed new os I Hate Cowboys & All Dogs Go to Hell on Thursday (Nov. 17). Beyond the significance of the announcement date (his parents' wedding anniversary) and the album's cover (a vintage photo of...
Carly Pearce Learns to Love Again in ‘Trust Issues,’ an Unreleased New Song [Watch]
Carly Pearce's 29: Written in Stone album was an open-hearted chronicle of her journey through loss, grief and divorce, and though she's now moving on to her next music chapter, the singer has promised the same level of authenticity in her next batch of music. In a recent live performance...
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown Set Off the Fire Alarm at Jason Aldean’s Bar and It’s Hilarious! [Watch]
Luke Bryan isn't afraid to pull a prank or two, and for his latest stunt, he brought fellow artist Kane Brown into the fray. In a video shared by Bryan on social media this week, he and Brown are at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar in downtown Nashville, and they decide to unleash a little bit of chaos on the place. In the clip, Bryan stands with his hand on the fire alarm and says, "Kane and I are at Aldean's bar. We're gonna shut the bar down, cost him a little bit of money."
Lainey Wilson’s Not a Spender, But She’s Got a Splurge in Mind to Celebrate Her CMAs Wins
CMA Awards breakout Lainey Wilson won the first two trophies of her career at the 2022 awards show on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and they were big ones -- she won the New Artist of the Year award, and then followed that up with Female Vocalist of the Year trophy later in the night.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Reveals What Led to Hip Surgery
Luke Bryan's wife, Caroline Bryan, is on the mend after undergoing hip surgery earlier this week. She took to social media to share what happened and what she's doing to make sure recovery goes smoothly. “I said unexpected surgery. It wasn’t unexpected surgery," Caroline clarifies in an Instagram Story video...
Pink Delivers Stunning Tribute to Olivia Newton-John With ‘Hopelessly Devoted to You’ at the AMAs [Watch]
The American Music Awards paid tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John on Sunday night (Nov. 20) and tapped pop megastar Pink to do the honors. Donning a champagne beaded gown with feather trim, Pink effortlessly sang "Hopelessly Devoted to You," an iconic breakout from Newton-John's most beloved work, 1978's Grease.
Miranda Lambert Invites Us Into Her Kitchen With New Cookbook, ‘Y’all Eat Yet?’
Ring the dinner bell, y'all! Miranda Lambert is serving up some delicious Southern recipes in her first cookbook, Y'all Eat Yet? Welcome to the Pretty B*tchin' Kitchen. Her debut cookbook will feature some of the singer's favorite recipes, including quite a few from her childhood in Texas. The book will also include some stories from Lambert's life off the road, surrounded by her close group of girlfriends.
Reba McEntire Calls Rex Linn the Love of Her Life in Adoring Birthday Message
It's all heart-eye emojis for Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Rex Linn. The singer took to social media over the weekend to share a sweet message for her man on his birthday. With both of their busy work schedules, McEntire also noted how thankful she was to be with him on his big day on Sunday, Nov. 13. Linn turned 66.
Charles Kelley Shares New Song That’s a ‘Goodbye Letter to Alcohol’ [Listen]
Charles Kelley is letting fans into his journey to sobriety. The Lady A singer shared a vulnerable song he wrote called "As Far as You Could," which he says is his "goodbye letter to alcohol." "This song is my goodbye letter to alcohol," he writes on social media alongside a...
Morgan Wallen’s Son Watched Him Perform on the CMA Awards
Morgan Wallen performed his his song "You Proof" at the CMA Awards on Wednesday night (Nov. 9), and the singer had a very special fan watching from home: His son, Indie. Photos shared by Indie's mom, KT Smith, showed the 2-year-old joyfully watching his dad in the spotlight on the big screen.
Scotty McCreery Shares a Snapshot Into His Family Life With ‘It Matters to Her’ Video [Watch]
New dad Scotty McCreery offers a peek into his wife Gabi's recent pregnancy with the music video for his song "It Matters to Her." To create the video, McCreery gathered home footage from every pregnancy stage and milestone, starting with the very first pregnancy test and leading all the way up to the birth of their baby boy. Throughout the clip, we see the McCreerys excitedly preparing for their new arrival: Setting up the crib, creating a family photo album, enjoying a pre-baby beach getaway and even telling their dog, Moose.
Kelsea Ballerini Shares Her Real, In-the-Moment Reaction to Her Grammy Nomination [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini received a nomination for the 2023 Grammy Awards for "Heartfirst," the lead single from her 2022 album, Subject to Change, and to say she was excited would be an understatement — and rightfully so. The song is up for Best Country Solo Performance, and Ballerini shared her...
2022 CMA Awards Performances: Full List
The 2022 CMA Awards started slow and a little sad, but by the end of the night, the artists involved had proven how cool country can be. Traditional performances from Chris Stapleton and Cody Johnson, fiery moments from Carrie Underwood and (literally) Elle King and a tribute to Alan Jackson were among the highlights from the 2022 CMAs. The Loretta Lynn tribute came first, with Underwood making her first of two CMA appearances.
Elle King Auditioned to Play Gigi on ‘Monarch’
Elle King is a talented singer and multi-instrumentalist who has been paving her way in country music, and she almost had a unique opportunity to try out a new skill: Acting. The singer confirmed to Taste of Country Nights' Evan Paul in the days leading up to the CMA Awards that she auditioned for the role of Gigi Roman in the country music themed drama, Monarch on FOX. The role eventually went to actress/singer Beth Ditto, and although King did not secure the part, she complimented Ditto on her acting talent.
How Carrie Underwood Re-Centers When She Needs a Mental Break
Carrie Underwood is one of country music's top performers, and certain pressures come with that status. Luckily, she has a few habits she turns to when she needs to relax and tune out the noise. In a recent episode of Audacy's I'm Listening, Underwood shares her exact tactics for toning down the pressure.
