The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Xzorn Steven-Anthony Larson, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation; Richard Leroy Waller, Jr., 28 of Eveleth, MN 55734 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Shawn Andrew Holbrook, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS & Anoka Co. warrant; Laura Evelyn Finstrom, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Antoine Elijah Williams, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance - possession, GM introduce contraband into a correctional facility, & State of Missouri warrant; Keith Allen Christensen, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault; Amber Rose Kalk, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance, FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance (2 counts) & FEL 5th degree-controlled substance (2 counts); Amy Sue Edsall, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Christopher John Rathbun, 69 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Eric Andrew Olson, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order; Jenna Kathrin Newman, 30 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 – Dept. of Corrections warrant; Ariel Lynn Thielen, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co. warrant; Dillon Ray Bostic, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jodee May Gamache, 34 of Mora, MN 55051 - Isanti Co. warrant; Rory Andrew Fischer, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jeremy Scott Ulrich, 38 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - Hennepin Co., Scott Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Britney Marie Trosper, 29 of Otsego, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Paul John Kiffmeyer, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ranice Marie Hammond, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Stearns Co. warrant; Kassandra Elizabeth Ortiz, 23 of Farmington, MN 55024 - Scott Co. warrant; Serenity May Booth, 19 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Anoka Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of Rochester, MN 55901 - Sherburne Co. warrant.

SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO