Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious InjuryOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported us "Second in a series"NOLA ChicMinneapolis, MN
I remember when the community supported usNOLA ChicLino Lakes, MN
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
HILLMAN (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison county early Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Highway 27 north of Hilman. Forty-four-year-old Renee Pewaush of Onamia was driving west when her vehicle went off the...
Bloomington police investigating shooting; public asked to avoid area
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday afternoon in a busy shopping and dining area in Bloomington. Around 1:50 p.m., the Bloomington Police Department said authorities are investigating...
fox9.com
Stillwater Police seek help IDing suspect who stole car with child inside
STILLWATER, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Stillwater Police Department issued a plea for help identifying the suspect who stole a vehicle with a child inside on Wednesday morning. In a post on Facebook, police said officers responded to the 1400 block of Lydia Circle in Stillwater at 9 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a vehicle theft with a 1.5-year-old child inside. The vehicle was spotted leaving the Benson Development and going west. About 5 minutes later, police found the vehicle behind a business on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue.
patriotnewsmn.com
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne County Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Xzorn Steven-Anthony Larson, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance - possession & MSD driving after revocation; Richard Leroy Waller, Jr., 28 of Eveleth, MN 55734 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance – possession; Shawn Andrew Holbrook, 35 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS & Anoka Co. warrant; Laura Evelyn Finstrom, 37 of Becker, MN 55308 - MSD domestic assault; Antoine Elijah Williams, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance - possession, GM introduce contraband into a correctional facility, & State of Missouri warrant; Keith Allen Christensen, 49 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault; Amber Rose Kalk, 35 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 1st degree-controlled substance, FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance (2 counts) & FEL 5th degree-controlled substance (2 counts); Amy Sue Edsall, 37 of Zimmerman, MN 55398 - GM 3rd degree DWI; Christopher John Rathbun, 69 of Elk River, MN 55330 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Eric Andrew Olson, 43 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention order; Jenna Kathrin Newman, 30 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 – Dept. of Corrections warrant; Ariel Lynn Thielen, 30 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Benton Co. warrant; Dillon Ray Bostic, 29 of Princeton, MN 55371 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jodee May Gamache, 34 of Mora, MN 55051 - Isanti Co. warrant; Rory Andrew Fischer, 39 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jeremy Scott Ulrich, 38 of Maple Grove, MN 55311 - Hennepin Co., Scott Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Britney Marie Trosper, 29 of Otsego, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Paul John Kiffmeyer, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ranice Marie Hammond, 44 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Ciara Brenea Carter, 29 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Stearns Co. warrant; Kassandra Elizabeth Ortiz, 23 of Farmington, MN 55024 - Scott Co. warrant; Serenity May Booth, 19 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Anoka Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of Rochester, MN 55901 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
Highway 23 Detour Between Foley and Milaca Lifted
FOLEY (WJON News) -- A detour on Highway 23 between Foley and Milaca has finally been lifted and the highway is again open to traffic in each direction. The project was scheduled to be completed earlier this month, but delays forced the detour to be extended. While the 13 1/2...
2 suspects at large after shooting leads to crash in Woodbury
An altercation inside a vehicle led to a shooting and crash in Woodbury on Monday afternoon. According to Woodbury police, 911 dispatch received a report at 4:26 p.m. of a "car crashed through a garage" and "someone got shot." It happened on the 500 block of Lake View Drive. Police...
WI State Patrol: Minnesota woman arrested for OWI in Jackson County had four children in vehicle
State troopers who arrested a Minnesota woman for an OWI Wednesday morning say four children under the age of 6 were in the vehicle.
Watch: Semi-trailer crashes on I-35W, spilling load across freeway
Traffic camera footage captured the moment a semi-trailer crashed on I-35W in Minneapolis on Tuesday. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. near East Hennepin Avenue, with the semi crashing onto its side, sending its freight scattering over three lanes of the interstate. The crash and cleanup caused significant delays...
knsiradio.com
Man Charged After Allegedly Leading Police on a Miles Long Pursuit
(KNSI) — A 33-year-old Bloomington man accused of leading police on a miles-long chase at speeds of 100 miles an hour has been charged. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, just before 1:00 Friday morning, a Waite Park police officer stopped a driver in a pickup truck near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and Parkway Drive for weaving over the center line. That driver, identified in court papers as Santos Ezequiel Gonzales, had bloodshot, watery eyes, slurred speech and appeared to be under the influence. The license plate on the truck was also not on file, but the VIN was registered to Gonzales, who had a warrant out for his arrest.
Minnetonka woman, 23, identified as victim killed in Minneapolis crash
The intersection where the fatal crash happened around 2:30 a.m., Nov. 21, 2022 – Source: Google. The woman killed in a crash near the Minneapolis Convention Center on Nov. 21 has been identified as a 23-year-old from Minnetonka. Alayhia J. Steward died of multiple blunt force injuries, according to...
Police: 'Cold-blooded killer' at-large in Bloomington restaurant shooting
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One person is dead and another is injured after a man opened fire inside a Bloomington restaurant Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges...
Arrest made after residents report suspicious man in Isanti area
A 45-year-old Wyoming, Minnesota man has been arrested for burglary after he entered multiple buildings in Isanti County Monday morning. Just after 10 a.m., deputies from the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious man wearing camouflage walking around the outside of a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Shooting Victim ID’d as Former Park Center Student
Family identified Friday’s Brooklyn Park shooting victim as Syoka Siko. Police say Siko and another 17-year-old were shot at an apartment complex, then located in a vehicle on an exit ramp in north Minneapolis. Siko played on the Park Center basketball team last year. According to the family, Syoka...
fox9.com
Family, friends remember Albertville shooting victim
Family and friends of Yaseen Thomas Johnson expressed their remorse outside the Hennepin County courthouse Tuesday. FOX 9's Paul Blume has the latest on a shooting that was the result of a pair of sneaker sale, according to authorities.
Help sought after woman assaulted near Southdale mall in Edina
Edina police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a noisy SUV that was involved in the assault and attempted robbery of a woman near Southdale Center on Nov. 13. The crime happened around 8:30 p.m. when the driver of a the SUV – described as dark-colored with a loud muffler – pulled up to a woman who was standing on the corner of York Avenue and 69th Street near the One Southdale Place apartment complex.
fox9.com
Brooklyn Park Police investigate fatal shooting at apartment complex
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brooklyn Park police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured Friday evening. Police say they were notified of a shooting around 8:50 p.m. after two gunshot victims were found in a vehicle on the exit of I-94 and 57th Avenue North by emergency services.
Edina police seek witnesses of assault near Southdale Mall
EDINA, Minn. -- If you were near the southern end of Southdale Mall on Nov. 13, Edina police may want to speak with you.The police department said a woman was assaulted around 8:30 that night.Police said "a dark-colored SUV with a loud muffler" drove up to the woman as she was standing on the northwest corner of York Avenue South and West 69th Street.Two young men or possibly teenagers got out of the vehicle, demanded the woman's purse and assaulted her when she refused, according to police.The assailants didn't manage to steal anything, but they injured the woman's head and face.If you witnessed the assault, police are asking you to call 952-826-0485.
fox29.com
Footprints in snow lead authorities to burglary suspect: sheriff's office
ISANTI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities arrested a 45-year-old burglary suspect after following his fresh footprints in the snow, a news release says. The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a report of a suspicious person in camouflage walking around a building on the 3100 block of 305th Avenue Northeast in Isanti Township shortly after 10 a.m. Deputies found "fresh footprints in the snow," which confirmed someone had been going around the buildings.
Twin Cities realtor dies week after being hit by driver
A Twin Cities realtor struck by a driver while crossing an Apple Valley intersection last month has died. The crash happened Oct. 30 at Galaxy Avenue and County Road 42. Derek K. Ronning died of his injures nine days later, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Ronning, 43,...
kfgo.com
Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0