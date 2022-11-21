Read full article on original website
247Sports
How to watch No. 6 USC vs. No. 15 Notre Dame
USC football accomplished a big step for one of its season goals last weekend: make the 2022 Pac-12 Championship Game. Now, the Trojans have a chance to continues its chances for a potential College Football Playoff berth with another huge game this Saturday against rival Notre Dame. This matchup was...
Everything Marcus Freeman said on SportsCenter before Notre Dame vs. USC
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke on SportsCenter this week ahead of Saturday’s matchup with USC. Here is everything he had to say. “You learn a lot about yourself after some of the failures. We as a program and me as myself have probably done more growth during the tough times and the difficult times than you do after a win. It’s never as smooth as you see it on the front end and that’s what I’m learning. We all have this vision and we all have this thought of what the journey will be like before you start the season or when you are named head coach, and it’s never that easy. The ability to really just continue to adapt, enhance and improve every day is what gets you through this journey.”
247Sports
Interest heating up for '24 QB Myles Jackson who's set for a weeknd visit
Long Beach Millikan (Calif.) junior quarterback Myles Jackson really elevated his game this season and has several programs prioritizing him right now. Jackson made a big jump between his sophomore and junior year. We started to see in the off-season at various camps and 7v7 tournaments and then he showed it with the pads on.
UCLA Prospects In Games This Weekend -- Week Fourteen
***Game of the Week:*** Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei vs. Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco on Friday at 7:30 p.m. on Bally Sports West. Mater Dei, which features 2023 linebacker target Leviticus Su'a and five 2024 prospects with UCLA offers- quarterback Elijah Brown, offensive lineman Brandon Baker and DeAndre Carter and cornerback Zabien Brown as well as defensive back Khristian Dunbar-Hawkins continue their state title defense in a rematch with St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl. Bosco has UCLA linebacker commit Ty Lee and UCLA safety commit R.J. Jones, 2024 UCLA offerees defensive backs Marcelles Williams and Peyton Woodyard and linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa plus quarterback offeree Pierce Clarkson.
247Sports
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams
Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
Mater Dei and St. John Bosco now at a combined total of 78 D-1 prospects heading into CIFSS championship
Leading up to the regular season meeting between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco, which MD won 17-7, we did a rundown on all 76 players between the two teams who have D-1 offers and/or are nationally-ranked. Now the Trinity League rivals are meeting again in the Southern Section Division 1 ...
Ducks lose control late, can't fend off No. 8 UNC in PKI opener
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Ducks led for the high majority of Thursday's game with No. 8 North Carolina. However, the final quarter was all Tar Heels. Oregon's lead reached double-figures in the second and third quarter, and got up to seven in the fourth before UNC used an 11-1 run in less than two minutes of game-time to flip the script and take control late. The Duck rally fell short, as they fell 85-79 in their debut at the PK Invitational before a small crowd at the Chiles Center.
What Rick Barnes said about Tennessee's win over USC
Here's everything Vols head basketball coach Rick Barnes told the media on Thanksgiving afternoon following No. 22 Tennessee's 73-66 win over USC. “Really a hard-fought game. Andy (Enfield) does a terrific job. We knew we would play against a zone. We were hoping we would have a night where we could shoot it, but give them credit for I think defending the 3-point line. We knew we were going to have to attack the belly of the defense there. We got the ball there and had some opportunities. We had some shots there that were even uncontested. That zone sometimes leads to that, they encourage that shot in there. I’ve always believed it’s a high-percentage area and if you can get the right guy in there scoring, he can have a field day with it.
247Sports
Recruiting Angle: USC vs. UCLA
USC's 48-45 win over crosstown rival UCLA Saturday gives the football team double-digit wins, which has traditionally amounted to a surge of momentum on the recruiting trail for the Trojans. Just a year ago, USC lost to UCLA 62-33 at home. Saturday night’s victory is emblematic of the Trojans' turnaround...
UCLA Extends Offer to Transfer Edge
UCLA has extended an offer to transfer edge rusher Jake Heimlicher out of the University of Pennsylvania. Heimlicher is a graduate transfer, with one more year of eligibility remaining with COVID rules, having redshirted his first year in 2018. The 2023 football season would be his sixth year of college eligibility. He has offers from UNC Charlotte and Ohio.
ESPN Computer Predicts Notre Dame vs. USC Winner
On Saturday night, No. 6 USC will host No. 15 Notre Dame in a game that may have major College Football Playoff implications. USC will enter this weekend with a 10-1 record. Lincoln Riley's squad is coming off a thrilling 48-45 win over UCLA. Notre Dame, on the other hand,...
Look: What Lincoln Riley said after USC's practice on Tuesday
LOS ANGELES - A few days after their biggest win in recent memory - an epic 48-45 win over UCLA - the USC Trojans have turned the page. Lincoln Riley and the Trojans took the field early Tuesday to start preparing for Saturday's nationally televised showdown with No. 18 Notre Dame.
No Turkeys served on Thanksgiving for these Hoop Dawgs as they win the Paycom Wooden Legacy Championship
It may have been Thanksgiving, but the Washington Huskies were intent on not delivering a turkey. Despite 23 turnovers, the Huskies feasted on some tough zone defense, as well as big plays on offense by Keion Brooks and Braxton Meah on defense down the stretch as they were able to outlast the Saint Mary's Gaels 68-64 in overtime to win the Paycom Wooden Legacy Championship in Anaheim.
inglewoodtoday.com
Started from the Bottom…Now we here!Mil’Von James leads Inglewood to title game
Only Inglewood High School Principal Debbie Tate knew what she was thinking when she decided to hire Mil’Von James to become the Sentinels football coach in the early spring of 2019, but it could be a decision that transforms the entire Inglewood Unified School District. At the time Inglewood’s...
SI Pac-12 Power Rankings Week 13: USC Loss Costs UCLA Another Spot
The Bruins fell once again after their second-straight loss, knocking them outside of the top four for the first time since September.
No. 22 Tennessee beats USC in overtime
No. 22 Tennessee beat USC 73-66 in overtime of its second game at the Battle 4 Atlantis early Thanksgiving afternoon down in the Bahamas. Santiago Vescovi hit a three late in overtime that proved to be the difference, redeeming himself after he missed a three with four seconds remaining in regulation that sent the game to overtime.
247Sports
College football rankings: USC surges in CBS Sports 131 entering rivalry week
USC jumped in the CBS 131 college football rankings after a 48-45 comeback win over rival UCLA. Lincoln Riley led the Trojans to a 10-1 record in his first season. Riley hit big on his transfers, and the Trojans are on the cusp of a College Football Playoff berth if they can get the right breaks.
USC '24 commit Aaron Butler planning spring official visits
Calabasas (Calif.) athlete Aaron Butler made a big jump in the updated 247Sports Top247 on Wednesday. Butler was previously rated the No. 73 player nationally and jumped up to No. 42 overall. He's also rated the No. 6 athlete in the country and No. 4 player in the state. Butler...
Washington moves on to Fresno State after shocker
Washington aims to bounce back from a demoralizing setback when it faces Fresno State on Wednesday night in the Wooden
spectrumnews1.com
Son seeks order directing UCLA doctors to continue mother's medical care
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A Chatsworth man is asking a judge to issue a temporary restraining order on behalf of his mother, directing UCLA doctors to continue giving the ill woman life-sustaining measures rather that "comfort" steps that he says could be implemented by her physicians as soon as Friday, possibly leading to her death.
247Sports
