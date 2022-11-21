Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman spoke on SportsCenter this week ahead of Saturday’s matchup with USC. Here is everything he had to say. “You learn a lot about yourself after some of the failures. We as a program and me as myself have probably done more growth during the tough times and the difficult times than you do after a win. It’s never as smooth as you see it on the front end and that’s what I’m learning. We all have this vision and we all have this thought of what the journey will be like before you start the season or when you are named head coach, and it’s never that easy. The ability to really just continue to adapt, enhance and improve every day is what gets you through this journey.”

