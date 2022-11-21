ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
scvnews.com

Santa Clarita’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner Returns

Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones. For the complete story, visit The...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak

Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday. 
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs

LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley

With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving.  "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
MOORPARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy