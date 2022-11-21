Read full article on original website
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
12 Best Holiday Gifts plus Black Friday Deals for your Favorite L.A. FoodieCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
scvnews.com
Santa Clarita’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner Returns
Outside chilly winds blew and the night was fairly quiet, but inside the Newhall Community Center was a stark contrast as hundreds of Santa Clarita families stayed warm, filled their bellies with a traditional Thanksgiving meal and enjoyed the company of their loved ones. For the complete story, visit The...
Firefighters battle wind-driven brush fire in Sandstone Peak
Ventura County Fire Department firefighters managed to make quick work of a brush fire that broke out near Malibu on Thursday. A 1-2 acre fire was propelled by gusty wind conditions in heavy brush at Yerba Buena Road, near Bettermotor Way.No structures were threatened by the brush fire, which was mostly knocked down by 4 p.m. on Thursday.
Red Flag Warning Issued For Thanksgiving Day In Santa Clarita
A red flag warning has been issued for Thanksgiving Day as strong winds and dry conditions are expected in Santa Clarita. The red flag warning is expected to go into place Thanksgiving Day at 1 a.m. lasting through Friday, said Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “We do have a high wind ...
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving night
An online survey of the 10 malls listed below shows that only one mall in the greater Los Angeles area is open on Thanksgiving—and that’s the Citadel in Commerce off the 5 freeway near Telegraph Road.
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
Metro won't raise fares following public pushback
After public pushback, the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority will not increase the price to ride the bus or train.
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
Car Crashes Into Santa Clarita Home, Entering Living Room
A car crashed into a Santa Clarita home on Sunday night, coming to a stop in the home’s living room. At around 6 p.m. Sunday, first responders received reports of a crash involving a home on the 25000 block of Maravilla Court in Valencia. “We were dispatched at 5:57 and were on scene at 6:02 ...
Deputies Investigating Attempted US Bank Robbery In Stevenson Ranch
Deputies are investigating an attempted robbery at the US Bank location in Stevenson Ranch on Wednesday. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, deputies received reports of an attempted robbery at the US Bank inside the Ralphs Grocery Store on the 24900 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa ...
anash.org
Wedding: Raichik – Kesselman
The wedding of Mendel Raichik of Los Angeles, CA and Shterni Kesselman of Southgate, UK took place Wednesday night at Oholei Torah.
foxla.com
Woman homeless for 6 years gets one just in time for the holidays thanks to local nonprofit
LOS ANGELES - There's no place like home for the holidays. That's particularly true for a woman who has been without one for six years. "Wow, looks so nice!" said 61-year-old Marie Minot. To say Minot was wowed by her new home is an understatement. Everything from the bedroom to...
Los Angeles Animal Services worker scales 150-foot tree to rescue kitten
A Los Angeles Animal Services worker went “above” and beyond to rescue a kitten in Canoga Park this week. On Monday, Laena Peretz’s 6-month-old kitten bolted out into the yard after seeing a bug. The kitten then scaled a massive pine tree where it remained stuck for 48 hours. Peretz contacted LA Animal Services for […]
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita approves $3.3 million design contract for sports complex
The city of Santa Clarita awarded a $3.3 million design contract to Kimley-Horn and Associates Tuesday night to prepare for an expansion of the Santa Clarita Sports Complex on the undeveloped southeastern portion of the 38-acre property. According to the agenda item, the scope of the work for this design...
Car slams into Panda Express in Covina
Authorities are investigating after a car drove through the front of a Panda Express restaurant in Covina.
Public Help Sought to Identify Patient at LAC+USC Medical Center
Authorities at LAC+USC Medical Center sought the public's help Wednesday to identify a man who has been a patient at the facility for three days.
Battery Suspect Arrested After Sending Victim To Hospital With Moderate Injuries
A battery suspect was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a man during an argument at a Newhall bar. On Saturday, Nov. 5, the battery victim engaged in a verbal altercation with a bartender at a bar on the 23900 block of Lyons Avenue, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. ...
LA's famed mountain lion P-22 killed Chihuahua on leash in Hollywood Hills, park service says
Wildlife experts have confirmed that LA's most well-known mountain lion, P-22, was the big cat that attacked and killed a dog on a leash near the Hollywood Reservoir earlier this month.
sanfernandosun.com
San Fernando Valley Couple Extradited from Montenegro to LA to Begin Sentence
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme has been returned to the United States after more than a year as fugitives, the US Attorney’s Office announced. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his...
The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California
From the 30th Annual Festival of Lights out in San Bernardino County to the stunning mile-long stroll at Descanso Gardens’ Enchanted Forest of Lights, SoCal is one of the best regions for holiday light displays The post The Best Holiday Light Displays Across Southern California appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
