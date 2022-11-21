ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Hybrid Shoppers Take Over This Holiday Season

Although 25% of consumers expect to do the majority of their shopping online, 55% will be hybrid shoppers, illustrating the need for retailers to bridge the digital and physical to support the 85% of shoppers who expect consistency during every interaction, no matter where it takes place, according to a Loqate survey.
CBS Miami

Black Friday, holiday shopping season kicks off with inflation-dampening spirits

MIAMI - While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy - in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to "buy now, pay...
WWLP

The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
ETOnline.com

Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
Motley Fool

Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season

Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
New York Post

Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel

In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
goodmorningamerica.com

This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under

Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...
realhomes.com

The mattress topper that transformed my rental bed has 38% off for Black Friday

If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
BHG

Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins

One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.
foodgressing.com

DoorDash can deliver your holiday gifts (Canada)

Santa Claus is coming…to your doorstep! With the holidays fast approaching, most Canadians will struggle to find the perfect gift for loved ones – from foodies and pet parents to those who like everything but nothing at the same time. This holiday season, DoorDash is here to help...
Parade

Butterball Shares Turkey Dos and Don'ts on TikTok Ahead of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is almost here and that means getting your turkey prepped and ready for the table, but don't stress—we have found just the tips you need before getting started. And who better to give pointers on how to prep your turkey? None other than America's most beloved turkey brand company, Butterball! The brand is showing viewers on TikTok some best practices for getting your bird ready for eating.

