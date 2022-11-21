Read full article on original website
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Hybrid Shoppers Take Over This Holiday Season
Although 25% of consumers expect to do the majority of their shopping online, 55% will be hybrid shoppers, illustrating the need for retailers to bridge the digital and physical to support the 85% of shoppers who expect consistency during every interaction, no matter where it takes place, according to a Loqate survey.
Black Friday, holiday shopping season kicks off with inflation-dampening spirits
MIAMI - While Black Friday will mark a return to familiar holiday shopping patterns, uncertainty still remains. The U.S. job market remains strong, consumer spending is resilient and inflation has been slowing. But elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy - in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to "buy now, pay...
66 of the best holiday and Christmas gift ideas to give (or get) this year
It’s time to start shopping for all your holiday and Christmas gifts. To help you find the absolute best gifts to give, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite presents perfect for the men, women and children in your life.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
Bed Bath & Beyond 96% Off Black Friday Deals: $1 Plates, 6 Towels for $7, $18 Furniture, and More
10 Affordable Holiday Gifts You Can Buy at Walmart
Still searching for the perfect gift to add to your holiday wish list? We've got you covered with plenty of ideas for everyone in the family. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday Shopping and Savings...
ETOnline.com
Black Friday 2022: All The Best Early Sales on Tech, Holiday Gifts, Fashion and More
Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and stuffing ourselves with turkey isn't the only thing we're looking forward to during the long weekend. Black Friday is arguably the biggest savings event of the year, giving you plenty of opportunities to score deep discounts on holiday gifts, home upgrades, tech, and more.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Walmart Could Trounce Amazon This Holiday Season
Amazon foresees revenue growth of just 2% to 8% in the fourth quarter. Walmart's focus on consumer staples like groceries gives it an advantage. Amazon is taking steps to correct course, but right now Walmart is the better buy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
New York Post
Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel
In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
goodmorningamerica.com
This Week from 40 Boxes: Gifts for everyone that are $20 and under
Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes Holiday Gift Guide has exclusive deals for "Good Morning America" viewers. Shop gifts for everyone under $20 from brands such as Brew Buddy, Crayo and more. These deals are only available while supplies last, so be sure to shop now. Find all of Tory's exclusive offerings...
4 Tips for Holiday Shopping at Sam’s Club
Holiday shoppers planning to shop at Sam's Club this year need to get ready now for all the savings and events which will allow them to find gifts for everyone on their wish list. Here's how shoppers...
Digiday
Brands need to account for ‘psychological pain’ shoppers feel this holiday season, Horizon Media says
Black Friday is upon us! And though it seems every marketer is pulling out all the stops to get consumers to buy their stuff, there’s a good amount of uncertainty among the general population about how much they want to or plan to spend. Horizon Media’s WHY Group, which...
realhomes.com
The mattress topper that transformed my rental bed has 38% off for Black Friday
If you rent and have found yourself sleeping on a mattress that you didn't get to choose, but that you're not able to replace either, you might feel a little shortchanged. It's not the end of the world if it's comfy, but if it's not, that's another story. I ended up in this exact same situation not long ago. And as someone who usually has no trouble sleeping, the fact that I couldn't get along with my mattress was a big deal.
BHG
Start Decorating Early and Score Tons of Deals on Outdoor Holiday Decor Before Black Friday Even Begins
One of the best parts of the holiday season is all the decorations. Everywhere you go, you’ll see string lights, pine trees, and wreaths that get you in a festive mood. To celebrate the season, you’ll want to get in on some of the decorating fun by decking out your house, too—and you don’t have to spend a ton of money to do it, since there are plenty of early Black Friday sales on decor already happening.
foodgressing.com
DoorDash can deliver your holiday gifts (Canada)
Santa Claus is coming…to your doorstep! With the holidays fast approaching, most Canadians will struggle to find the perfect gift for loved ones – from foodies and pet parents to those who like everything but nothing at the same time. This holiday season, DoorDash is here to help...
In Style
The Internet's Favorite Candles Are on Rare Sale Ahead of Black Friday — and They're Selling Out Fast
As cozy season commences, there’s one non-negotiable rule when it comes to home decor: A burning seasonal candle (at all times, if possible). Enter Boy Smells, a fine fragrance and candle company that has revolutionized the modern aroma industry. Boy Smells’ founders, Matthew Herman and David Kien had a...
N.E. Ohio agency urged holiday shoppers to buy products free of forced labor
Colleen Cannon, manager of One World Shop in Rocky River, is hoping shoppers will pay closer attention to the labor used to manufacture the good and services they buy this holiday season.
Parade
Butterball Shares Turkey Dos and Don'ts on TikTok Ahead of Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is almost here and that means getting your turkey prepped and ready for the table, but don't stress—we have found just the tips you need before getting started. And who better to give pointers on how to prep your turkey? None other than America's most beloved turkey brand company, Butterball! The brand is showing viewers on TikTok some best practices for getting your bird ready for eating.
