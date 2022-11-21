Read full article on original website
Indiana Dad spots silent triangle moving overheadRoger MarshWest Lafayette, IN
Delphi Updates: Was Richard Allen Right in Front of Investigators the Whole Time?NikDelphi, IN
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends win streak to 13, beats Purdue in four setsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Delphi Murders: 4 Things You Need to KnowAMY KAPLANDelphi, IN
Delphi Murders Press Conference Reveals Police Arrest SuspectLarry LeaseDelphi, IN
Ohio State has to be ready for Michigan's J.J. McCarthy's dual-threat abilities
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a big decision following the second week of the season. After an 11-for-12 passing performance in his first career start, Harbaugh announced sophomore J.J. McCarthy was the team’s starting quarterback going forward, taking over for senior Cade McNamara. As a true freshman a...
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
Eleven Warriors
“Everybody Changed, From Coach Day Down to the Equipment Guys":
Growing up in Washington, Emeka Egbuka openly admits he “didn’t really know anything” about the Ohio State-Michigan rivalry before the Buckeyes began recruiting him out of high school. He isn’t the only one. Many of the Buckeyes preparing to put their bodies on the line for...
Ohio State must be ready to give the ball to Dallan Hayden vs. Michigan
Already once this season, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has admitted to being stubborn at times when he coaches. This may apply to the Buckeyes’ recent running back situation. While the Scarlet and Gray had two clear starting running backs coming into the season, both Miyan Williams and...
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Coach's Warning
The Wolverines have one of the country's best rushing offenses, often able to steamroll teams in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State says it's prepared for that. Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said on Wednesday that the Buckeyes have a plan for Michigan. You've been warned, Wolverines. "They're a...
LeBron James Gives Ohio State Buckeyes The 'Perfect' Gift Before Huge Michigan Matchup
Can you guess what it was?
Ohio State’s Ryan Day Shares Final Thoughts On Michigan During Radio Show
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day made his weekly appearance on 97.1 The Fan on Wednesday afternoon, with defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and offensive tackle Kevin Wilson also stopping by the show to discuss Saturday's game against Michigan. The following is a bullet-point recap of everything Day, Knowles and Wilson...
Look: Ohio State Coach Has A Warning For Michigan
On Saturday afternoon, No. 2 Ohio State will clash with No. 3 Michigan in what should be the game of the week. Last season, Michigan mustered 297 rushing yards in a win over Ohio State. Running back Hassan Haskins had 169 yards and five touchdowns. When discussing this Saturday's matchup,...
landgrantholyland.com
Two blue-chip Ohio State commits will also be on campus this weekend
As the days until Saturday inch closer and closer, the list of visitors continues to grow in numbers. On Tuesday, a pair of Ohio State pledges announced their intentions to be on campus. Plus, another three prospects that are uncommitted also revealed their intentions of a stop in Columbus this weekend.
Michigan, Ohio Governors Make Decision On Rivalry Game
Ohio and Michigan governors have reportedly made a decision on their rivalry game on Saturday. While the state's governors often make bets on who is going to win between Ohio State and Michigan, that won't be happening this year. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will not...
detroitsportsnation.com
Rumor: Michigan makes decision on Blake Corum, Donvan Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State
On Saturday afternoon, the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines will be in Columbus to take on No. 2 Ohio State in a game that will determine which team advances to the Big Ten Championship Game next week in Indianapolis. The big question for the Wolverines is whether or not running backs Blake Corum and/or Donovan Edwards will be available for the biggest game of the year. Detroit Sports Nation has been told that a decision has already been made on both Corum’s and Edwards’ availability vs. Ohio State.
spectrumnews1.com
Former Ohio State linebacker reflects on championship ahead of Michigan game
AKRON, Ohio — Ohio State fans will always remember Cie Grant pressuring Miami Quarterback Ken Dorsey on the final play of the 2003 Fiesta Bowl, giving the Buckeyes a National Championship. “I never would have thought with my humble beginnings that I'd be sitting here at 42 years old,...
saturdaytradition.com
Heather Dinich gives her prediction for national championship heading in Rivalry Weekend
Heather Dinich knows there are two teams this season that have stood out as the clear contenders to win the national championship and she believes between the two Ohio State has the best chance to exploit Georgia’s potential issues. Ohio State has had elite offenses under coach Ryan Day and has showcased several skill players that have truly been special in their time as a Buckeye.
Remaining Ohio State 2023 targets most likely to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
Ranking the remaining Ohio State 2023 targets on how likely they are to be Buckeyes; QB recruiting; and more…
Elite WR will return to Ohio State for The Game
On June 1, 2024 wide receiver Mylan Graham from New Haven (Ind.) camped at Ohio State and was very good. In fact, he was good enough that he was offered a scholarship by the Buckeyes at the time. It was Graham’s first scholarship offer. Since Graham landed that offer...
No. 4 Ohio State routs Wright State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State players receive custom suits for pre-game festivities leading up to The Game
Ohio State will be dressed to the nines leading up to Saturday’s kickoff in The Game. We’ll see if the old adage of “look good, play good” indeed holds true against Michigan. According to a Wednesday press release, fashion brand Express has partnered with Ohio State...
ESPN Predicts The End Of Michigan's Season
Michigan fans are informed. They know what's at stake in Columbus on Saturday. Win and the Wolverines are in — in the Big Ten Championship game and very likely the College Football Playoff after winning back to back titles in the conference. But as we're starting to learn, just...
Jim Harbaugh Makes His Opinion On Ryan Day Very Clear
Jim Harbaugh isn't giving Ryan Day any more bulletin-board material. Last year, Michigan's head coach seemed to take a shot at his Ohio State contemporary with a pointed comment about people thinking they hit a triple when they were born on third base. After calling those past remarks "irrelevant," he later praised Day.
Comments / 1