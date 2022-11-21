Read full article on original website
Elle
The Apple Watch Is On Sale for Over $300 Off on Amazon for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it’s actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. But, trust us—it’s well worth it. Turns out, now is the perfect time to consider getting the new device, since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, good news, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too.
Lego Black Friday deals 2022: Best sales on Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel toys and more
Now that Black Friday is finally here, we’re seeing some excellent deals on Lego’s range of construction toys for kids and adults alike. Sales on some of its most popular sets skyrocket this time of year. It’s now your last chance to bag a bargain before the festivities commence, so make sure you can get your gift shopping in while you can. From Harry Potter to Star Wars and Marvel sets, Lego has more licenses to work with than the DVSA. Which of course means that if you (or a loved one) have a particular interest, there’s bound to be...
Elle
The Best Black Friday 2022 Dermstore Beauty Deals Are All Right Here
Along with a feeling of togetherness and a bunch of really great food, Black Friday 2022 also presents a prime opportunity for major beauty savings. In addition to keeping our eyes peeled for Cyber Week markdowns from some of our favorite brands, BAZAAR editors are keeping their ears close to the ground for deals from one retailer in particular: Dermstore. This year, Black Friday kicks off on Friday, November 25, followed by Cyber Monday on Monday, November 28. While there's still a little time left between now and Turkey Day to ready your shopping cart for the best Black Friday 2022 Dermstore deals, we've taken it upon ourselves to round up some of the can't-miss price drops to shop now.
Elle
Charlotte Tilbury's Black Friday Deals Just Dropped
While you're preparing to eat a marathon amount of mac and cheese and giving yourself a pep talk before walking into a family-filled weekend, it's time to get ready to do some holiday shopping. Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are getting bigger and better this year, so now is the time to grab your credit card and start adding to cart. This year, there are incredible deals on celebrity-favorite skincare brands, must-have hair tools (*cough* the Dyson Airwrap is on sale *cough*), and so much more. The latest brand to announce their deals? None other than viral makeup brand Charlotte Tilbury.
Best Black Friday power tool and drill deals on Makita, DeWalt and more
Calling all avid DIYers, Black Friday is here and it is the perfect time to save on all of your essentials. With huge discounts on big-name brands – Makita, Ryobi, Milwaukee and DeWalt – and drills, hand sanders and impact drivers, your jobs are about to get a whole lot easier.Power tools aren’t the only items that are discounted during the shopping bonanza, you can also save on everything from TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion and toys.Chances are, though, you’re more interested in bagging a bargain on something that will help you get your...
Black Friday laptop deals 2022: Best offers from Microsoft, Dell, Lenovo, Acer and more
Black Friday is finally here, with laptop deals to be found on top brands. The biggest shopping event of the year will run all weekend and bring discounts on everything from TVs at Currys, gaming bargains, nintendo switch offers and tech gadgets to mattresses, fashion, toys and more. As always, our team of tech experts at IndyBest will be on hand to guide you through the blizzard of discounts, weeding out the “fake” deals to bring you the Black Friday laptop deals that are actually worth your time and money.Laptops are always a hot ticket item during the Black Friday...
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Xbox series S consoles and more
Black Friday is finally here! There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost every brand is taking part, too – think Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices considerably on big-ticket items. We’ve already found some very impressive discounts across the board,...
Elle
Personalised Christmas Gifts: Presents With A Personal Touch
What to buy for the person in your life who has everything? Well this Christmas, you're in luck!. For the ultimate luxury gift, a range of brands are now offering incredible personalisation services, so there's no need to worry about buying somebody a gift they already have. From Merci Maman necklaces approved by Kate Middleton, complete with your loved one's names, through to monogrammed travel wallets from Aspinal of London and even photo-adorned champagne bottles from Moët & Chandon, we've got you covered.
